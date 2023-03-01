Sunak confirms contacts with Boris Johnson amid doubts over support EU deal will garner





UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed contacts with former leader Boris Johnson over Monday’s deal announced with the European Union to try to resolve the ongoing dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol. North, among doubts about the consensus that could generate the so-called Windsor Framework among unionists and hard-line Brexiteers. One potential critic would be Johnson, under whose leadership London moved to unilaterally challenge the protocol and advocates a complete break with the EU. “Of course I spoke with the Prime Minister,” Sunak said on Tuesday, in an interview with the BBC ahead of a trip to Belfast where he discussed the issue with Northern Irish parties. However, the current tenant of Downing Street called not to fall into the personalities: “It is not about us, it is not about Westminster. It’s about the people of Northern Ireland and what’s best for them.” In Belfast, Sunak’s main challenge will be to convince the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), to whom he will convey, among other messages, that “less than 3% of EU laws” will continue to apply in Northern Ireland and that there will be no checks on goods traffic in the UK. The British Prime Minister also stressed that the new agreement continues to guarantee “that there will be no border” with Ireland, Northern Ireland’s gateway to the European common market, and that the Northern Ireland Parliament will have an emergency brake order to have the final say. on future measures. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed in statements to Sky News that such a curb would mean ‘real power’ for Northern Irish parties and said London had listened ‘very, very carefully’ to all concerns raised in recent months by trade unionists, who have blocked the institutional framework in Northern Ireland. The head of British diplomacy, however, avoided assessing the risk that the DUP could cancel the agreement announced on Monday, pending the development of contacts in the coming days.

