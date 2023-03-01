Politics
Boris Johnson told to put up or shut up and back Sunaks Brexit deal
Boris Johnson has been told to do or shut up on Rishi Sunaks’ new Brexit deal with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the former PM plans to rebel over the issue .
The source close to the former prime minister did not deny a report that Mr Johnson had asked the DUP without support until they had carefully considered the deal.
Most Tory MPs reacted enthusiastically to the Windsor framework, but Mr Johnson’s allies in the DUP and extremists in the European Research Group (ERG) are taking their time to consider whether they can back him.
A senior Tory MP has said Mr Johnson should shut up or shut up, urging Mr Sunak and the Tory whips office to suspend him if he opposes the Windsor deal. Back the deal or lose the whip, says Sunak supporter The Independent.
Another senior Tory MP said: Boris needs to stop playing games and realize it’s all over. It’s time to be magnanimous and accept the fact that this is a very good Brexit deal.
Former Deputy Prime Minister David Lidington also called on Mr Johnson to come out and back the deal. I hope he recognizes what Rishi Sunak has achieved and gives the prime minister his full support, he said. The Independent.
It has been more than 40 hours since the historic deal was struck in Windsor, but Mr Johnson has yet to offer his support. He took part in a debate in the House of Commons on energy security, but did not mention Brexit. Labors Ed Miliband jibed telling Mr Johnson it’s important not to want your old job back.
It is believed that Mr Sunak telephoned his predecessor to inform him of the deal before announcing it. The Prime Minister asked Mr Johnson to comment on Brexit after a series of interventions, according to a Sunak ally.
When asked if he had spoken to Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4sTodayprogramme: Of course, I’m talking to the former prime minister. But it’s not about any of us, it’s not about personalities.
An ally says the PM should use the huge momentum he has behind the deal and hold a promised vote in the House of Commons next week, rather than let the DUP and ERG continue to find details they don’t like in the full text.
Number 10 would not be fired at the timing of the vote on the deal, saying Mr Sunak was keen to avoid pressuring political parties as they continue to study the compromise deal reached with Brussels.
Several senior MPs have saidThe Independentthey expected a rebellion to be limited to no more than 20 of the staunchest hardliners, enough for Mr Sunak to push his deal through parliament without relying on Labour.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who has warned of major areas of concern, suggested on Tuesday that the Unionist party could take a long time to reach a verdict.
Our party officers, assembly members, MPs and even our party executive will determine how parties approach this issue, he said. Hello Ulster. We will consult and we will take our time.
Reports of splits within the DUP over whether to back the deal and return to Stormont have been denied by Sir Jeffrey. It follows scathing remarks from hardline DUP Ian Paisley Jr, who said his instinct was that the deal didn’t cut the mustard.
Although Sir Jeffrey raised the idea of the DUP suggesting changes, No 10 signaled there was no room to come back to the EU with changes. We are ready to have further discussions with these parties if they have questions about how this works in practice, said the spokesman for Mr. Sunaks.
Tory Brexiteers in the ERG are due to meet on Tuesday evening and will convene Sir Bill Cash’s so-called chamber of star lawyers to consider the deal.
An ERG member was heard in a shouting match with a Tory colleague in parliament on Tuesday, as hardliners come under pressure to back the deal. We will read it in full and make a decision, the ERG MP said, adding: Don’t tell me what I think!
Ahead of tonight’s talks, Mark Francois, chairman of the ERG, said he hoped we didn’t find any nasty surprises that would materially undermine Northern Ireland’s position.
Mr Sunak, who is also expected to address backbench MPs on the 1922 Committee around 5pm on Tuesday, defended the deal at length as he sought to fend off any threat of rebellion within his own ranks.
But the Prime Minister is not expected to face much opposition during the closed session. The deals have gone extremely well among the vast majority of MPs, including many Brexit supporters, a senior Tory official said. The DUP and the ERG would be crazy not to accept it. The ERG must realize that it is a depleted force.
Mr Sunak raised his eyebrows during a question and answer session with workers in Belfast this morning when he said his deal meant Northern Ireland was the most exciting economic zone in the world with access to the EU and UK markets.
Telling the audience at the Coca-Cola factory in Lisburns that the province was in an incredibly special position, he added: Nobody else has that. Person. Only you guys only here, and that’s the price.
Under the deal, anything destined for Northern Ireland will travel there under a green lane, with far fewer checks. Anything that might cross the border and enter the EU single market will take a separate red lane.
As well as reducing checks on goods moving between GB and NI, the changes will allow the UK government to set changes to VAT and excise duty in the province. While some EU rules on goods will remain in place, the Sunak government says less than 3% of the Brussels rules will apply.
Under a new deal dubbed the Stormont Brake, Northern Irish politicians have the power to block any unwanted new EU rules on goods, if 30 signatures from MPs from two parties can guarantee a yes vote. The British government should then support the veto.
