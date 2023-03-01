Rishi Sunak has a ‘good reason’ to remove the Tory whip from ‘terrible person’ Boris…





Rory Stewart says Rishi Sunak had good reason to take the whip off Boris Johnson.



Photo: LBC/Getty





Rishi Sunak would have good reason to remove Boris Johnson’s whip, says Rory Stewart. Speaking on LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday, former Tory MP Mr Stewart said former Prime Minister Mr Johnson was “a terrible person” and a “terrible Prime Minister”. Mr Stewart – who himself lost the Tory whip in 2019 for voting against Mr Johnson’s government in a rebellion against a no-deal Brexit – said Mr Johnson had behaved “outrageously ” and “unfairly”. He told Andrew: “Boris Johnson threw himself in, along with Ken Clarke and Nicholas Soames and 21 people who voted against the kind of Brexit deal he was pushing. “And we certainly haven’t behaved as outrageously and disloyally as Boris Johnson appears to have recently – so he would have good reason to do so.” But Mr Stewart added that it would be difficult to take the whip off Mr Johnson because ‘at the time Boris Johnson kicked us out the Conservative Party was very caught up in the Brexit movement, I think that’s no longer the case now”. He said: “Boris Johnson, although I hate him – I think he’s a terrible person, a terrible prime minister – is still popular with a lot of people in the Conservative Party, and that would be a big step forward.” Mr Stewart considered running for mayor of London in 2020 but suspended his candidacy after the race was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When asked if he would join the Conservative Party, he said: “It’s definitely a party I’m more sympathetic to. I’m very, very proud of what Rishi Sunak has done, I’m proud of him. I’m not quite there, but I guess it’s not quite there yet. Rory Stewart.



Picture:

Getty





“But I think it’s a nice development in the sense that I was very worried that we were living in an era of populism, I was worried that we were living in an era of very, very superficial and very simplistic crude politics. . “I think Rishi Sunak and to some extent Keir Starmer represent a return to a more thoughtful style of politics.” Learn more: He needs to calm down: Caller blames Boris Johnson for being awkward Learn more: ‘Go for it’: Boris Johnson rejects Sunak’s claims it’s ‘not practical’ to send fighter jets to Ukraine Pressed on whether he would vote Conservative in future, Mr Stewart said: “I was much, much more impressed. “So for someone like me who represents the left-wing kind of the Conservative Party, the center of the Conservative Party, the last week has transformed my perception of Rishi Sunak.”

