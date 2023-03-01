Brexit.- Boris Johnson will not oppose Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal





MADRID, March 1 (EUROPA PRESS) – Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not oppose a new Brexit deal secured this week by current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, despite doubts over his stance on the matter. ‘The Times’ newspaper, citing sources close to the former ‘Prime Minister’, confirmed that although Johnson had previously criticized the plans before Sunak announced the Northern Ireland Protocol deal, he will not totally oppose him. . The reason could lie in the lukewarm response to the plan from other Eurosceptic conservatives in the country, despite the fact that strong opposition was expected. “Boris will accept the deal because there is no rebellion,” said the newspaper’s sources, “he doesn’t want to be the outsider.” “If he ends up voting alone with twelve or fifteen other people, he will look silly, and he knows which way the wind is blowing,” they added. Sunak on Tuesday confirmed talks with Johnson over the deal, as the former leader could be one of his biggest critics. Under his command, London took steps to unilaterally challenge the Protocol. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday a “historic” agreement to turn the page on two years of tension around the Northern Irish protocol concluded in the framework of the Brexit divorce but which London refused to enforce due to the complexity and cost of its compliance in the province of Northern Ireland. The result, according to EU sources, represents a “balance” between the flexibility demanded by the British and the safeguards necessary to “preserve” the European single market, since the changes touch on issues as disparate as the exchange of data and customs control. such as phytosanitary regulations, drug trade, pet trafficking, VAT and special taxes or public aid. Northern Ireland’s adequacy in relations with the European Union not only means the end of this dispute but also paves the way for conversations on another of the issues that have remained open between London and Brussels since Brexit: the Gibraltar’s status vis-à-vis the community. block. It also means regaining the trust undermined in recent years and thinking about the new framework for future relations, as well as improving cooperation in the international geopolitical context. “I hope to jointly strengthen our cooperation in foreign and security policy,” wrote the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, on social media. The pact concluded between Sunak and Von der Leyen has yet to pass the judgment of the British Parliament and the Community bloc, although on the European side, only three laws must comply with the co-legislative procedure while the rest, the essential changes, depend only on Council support.

