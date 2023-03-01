The Windsor Setting: Where Have All the Rebels Gone?

Tim Bale asks why the response to the Windsor cadre from Sunaks opponents within the Conservative Party appears to be more muted than many expected and Boris Johnson probably hoped.

This is why Rishi Sunak regards trees, plants and seed potatoes (which, he reminded those listening his speech celebrating the Windsor Framework, will be available again in garden centers in Northern Ireland) as typically British, we may never know. But most commentators seem confident he has at least succeeded in reforming Northern Ireland protocol without sparking another round of bitter Tory infighting in Westminster and beyond.

More than that, and to borrow a phrase he himself shrewdly used in the speech, Sunak may have regained control of the Conservative Party from the thieves and renegades who have been desperately trying to undermine his authority ever since. he took over as chief. back in October.

While the Prime Minister appears to have decided, once again, not to explicitly call out the biggest thug and renegade of them all, Boris Johnson, he has effectively called his bluff. After spending the last week telling friends he had doubts about the wisdom of Sunak’s longstanding compromise with the European Union, the former prime minister didn’t even bother to show up for hear him brief the Commons on this.

Johnson had also shared his grim forebodings with the DUP and supposedly more dangerously with the ERG’s Brexit ultras. He will no doubt be disappointed, then, that both groups, and in particular the latter, seem, if not exactly to have welcomed the Windsor agreement, to have refused to reject it out of hand.

Plus, it seems more than possible that once they’ve consulted with their tame lawyers (and, just as importantly, had some idea of ​​how the deals have been going with the base and with their friends in the media), Mark François and co. can decide, like former Brexit hard man Steve Baker, that they can live with it.

If they can, Johnson will almost certainly forego calling Sunak to say goodbye to Windsor the same way he called Theresa May to chuck checkers namely as a convenient way to snatch the crown from someone he sees as both an illegitimate usurper and a politician without the gall and panache needed to overthrow the Tories’ fortunes in time to win the next election. general.

None of this means, of course, that Johnson will necessarily call it a day and completely abandon his ambition (or, according to him, his destiny). But one thing you can say about him is he knows when it’s best back off to better blow up: witnessed his retirement from management last year and in 2016 after reluctantly deciding each time that defeat was more likely than victory and that it was better to live to fight another day.

However, this raises a question. Johnson would surely rally the troops against the Framework if there were troops to rally. So why isn’t there? Or at least why isn’t there more than it seems? When it comes to waging war in Windsor, where, in other words, all the Spartans gone?

In fact, it’s not a big mystery. Just as they abruptly deserted their so-called DUP friends as soon as it emerged in late fall 2019 that protocol would allow Johnson to sign the Withdrawal Agreement that had eluded his predecessor, the ERG ultras were never, ultimately, to let their oft-vaunted commitment to Ulster unionism trump their desire to push Brexit forward and thus achieve what their former icon Steve Baker refers to like all the opportunities available to us as an independent and sovereign nation.

Vote suggests that, in and of itself, Brexit is no longer the trump card it used to be. Even some of its die-hard supporters realize that, at least until some of its supposed benefits can be realized in the long term, in the short term, the government is now economically, diplomatically and electorally concerned with damage control.

British science cannot seriously be expected to give up all that Horizon funding if the country is to have any chance of remaining competitive in the sectors that are likely to dominate the economy of the future. Northern Ireland cannot be left in limbo if we want even the appearance of a special relationship with the Joe Bidens White House.

And the odds of stopping the boats are by far the toughest in the five achievements Sunak hopes to be able to trumpet to voters in 2024 without French (and perhaps wider EU) cooperation which will surely remain close to zero, despite new legislation and court victories on the Rwandan plan.

Equally important, voters would not have liked some sort of battle royale over Northern Ireland within the Conservative Party and/or between the Commons and Lords. It’s not just that the vast majority of the electorate, being English, are almost certainly more concerned about the lack of tomatoes in their local supermarket than the lack of a functioning devolved government in Belfast. It’s that even Brexiteer ultras are well aware that their constituents have far more pressing concerns given both the collapse of public services and the cost of living crisis many of them are facing.

Plus, he finally seems to have got it all but the most obtuse that, for now anyway, a modicum of skill rather than another dose of bravery is what countries crave, and that means sticking with Rishi rather than twisting with Boris. As Jacob Rees Mogg himself did (albeit reluctantly) admittedWe just have to calm down and live with the leader we have.

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London, former Deputy Director, UK in a Changing Europe, and author of forthcoming book The Conservative Party after Brexit: turmoil and transformation.