Imran Khan’s party suspends ‘Bharo Tehreek prison’ after Pakistan’s top court orders elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on March 1 suspended its “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (judicial arrest movement) after the Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission to hold polls in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies. as the Constitution stipulates.

The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved on January 14 and 18 respectively by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as part of its bid to force snap general elections in the country.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial handed down the ruling on Wednesday that paved the way for elections in the two provinces, currently led by caretaker governments.

The court also ruled that President Arif Alvi’s orders to hold elections on April 9 would bind the Punjab assembly but not the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, as the latter was dissolved by the governor, while the former was not. was not.

“We welcome SC’s judgment. It was SC’s responsibility to uphold the Constitution and they valiantly did so through their judgment today. It is an affirmation of the rule of law in Pak. We are suspending our Jail Bharo movement and continuing our election campaigns in KP and Punjab,” Mr Khan tweeted.

The former cricketer-turned-politician’s tweet comes a day after his party arrested 280 activists in the past two days, bringing the total number of arrests to 600.

Mr Khan launched the “Bharo Tehreek prison” on February 22 from Lahore for what he called the gross violation of human rights in the country, abuse of the Constitution and economic collapse.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of his independent decisions in foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The leader of the PTI, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Since his ouster, Mr Khan has called for immediate elections to overthrow what he called an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Mr. Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year, once parliament completes its five-year term.

