Becoming Jokowi’s attention is how OJK takes care of Wanaartha Cs





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The financial sector is hit by a number of financial problems, such as the endemic cases of insurance defaults and struggling cooperatives. In fact, a series of such cases had caught the attention of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In this situation,Chairman of the Board of Commissioners (DK) of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Mahendra Siregar what are his efforts to overcome this situation so that it does not happen again. "To prevent this from happening again, of course, the existing problem must first be solved. Because it works on two sides. First, solving the problem itself, second, is signaling the commitment that things like that will never be tolerated in the future, so it's not a good deal on that side," he said during CNBC Indonesia's Economic Outlook 2023 on Tuesday (2/28). /2023). On the same occasion, Chairman of CT Corp Chairul Tanjung also known as CT also asked what solutions OJK has provided for cases such as insurance for Wanaartha Life, Kresna Life, etc. Mahendra later admitted that some cases were difficult to solve because the problem had been going on for a long time. "The process is not easy, yes, because the problems are old and deep. So there are no shortcuts to solving this problem. But you can only solve it." "So whatever it is, it has to be decided and the settlement done," Mahendra said. Further, Mahendra added that to resolve these cases, there is also a need for integration between institutions. For example, insurance matters are the responsibility of the Head of Financial Sector Control, Ogi Prastomiyono. "Pak Ogi reports to the Board of Commissioners meeting to get overall support because of the collegial collective nature, of course, full support is also needed, not just a formality, but because what Pak Ogi has accomplished has strong implications for insurance and the capital market," he said. explain.



