Politics
Turkey earthquake will not delay elections in the country, says Erdogan
ADANA, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear on Wednesday that he has no intention of delaying crucial elections in Turkey due to the devastating earthquake of recent months, saying they will go ahead as previously announced on May 14.
It was the first time the Turkish leader has publicly mentioned a polling date since the catastrophic February 6 earthquake, raising questions about whether he would seek to delay the presidential and parliamentary vote. The earthquake has ravaged much of southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 51,000 people so far. The number is increasing every day.
This nation, the time is coming on May 14, will do what is necessary, God willing, Erdogan told members of his ruling Justice and Development Party. He had announced the same date before the earthquake.
The vast destruction wrought by the 7.8 magnitude quake and powerful aftershock posed a new political challenge to Mr. Erdogan, Turkey’s top politician for two decades, while significantly complicating the logistics of holding elections with so many of communities in ruins.
Mr Erdogan’s popularity had sagged over the past year as soaring inflation ate into the budgets of Turkish families. And many earthquake survivors criticized his government’s initial response to the country’s biggest natural disaster in decades as slow and inadequate.
The president has acknowledged in recent days that the government’s initial response was lacking, while stressing the magnitude of the earthquake.
The election is crucial for the political future of Mr Erdogan, a dominant political figure at home whose international profile has risen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
He frustrated other NATO members by refusing to join Western sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for the invasion and by blocking the expansion of alliances to include Sweden and Finland.
But Western officials acknowledge that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has brought diplomatic benefits such as a deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain.
Deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, with its epicenter in Gaziantep, Turkey, has become one of the deadliest natural disasters of the century.
An electoral victory for Mr. Erdogan would give him a third presidential term, and a strong showing from his party would help him continue to push his policies through parliament.
But it remains unclear how the earthquake and the government’s response affected Mr. Erdogans’ standing with voters.
Emre Erdogan, professor of political science at Istanbul Bilgi University, said he did not expect the quake to significantly affect the roughly 40% of voters who support the president’s party.
His electorate is conservative, with a strong belief in fate, said Professor Erdogan, who is not related to the president. They could justify any failure they witnessed, especially with a fatalistic mindset that disasters are inevitable.
So far, Mr Erdogan has not directly addressed accusations that the death toll has been increased by poor construction made possible by weak enforcement of building codes. The government has announced judicial inquiries into hundreds of construction contractors, and some have been arrested.
Now the government must figure out how to hold a viable election in the wake of a disaster that has destroyed more than 200,000 buildings and displaced millions. Exactly how it will work remains unclear.
In the areas affected by the earthquake, many public buildings that would normally serve as polling stations are damaged. Many voters fled the quake area for other parts of the country, making it difficult for them to vote in their home constituencies.
Electoral rolls will need to be updated to take account of the deaths and the large number of people still missing.
Experts said holding viable elections under such conditions was possible, but would require formidable organization.
If the current law and regulations are adhered to, I don’t see a big problem in holding elections, said Volkan Aslan, a lecturer in constitutional law at Istanbul University.
The names of the dead can be easily removed from voter lists, he said. And photo ID checks and signatures at polling places can help prevent fraud.
Legally, the vote must take place no later than June 18, but Mr Erdogan can set an earlier date. His Wednesday announcement did not start the formal process of setting up the election, but he still has time to do so.
A coalition of six opposition parties have joined forces to try to topple Erdogan, but they have yet to announce their candidate.
Critics have accused Mr Erdogan of eroding state institutions and pushing Turkey towards authoritarianism. Signs have emerged in recent weeks that his government is seeking to stifle dissent ahead of the vote.
Last weekend, fans of some of the biggest football clubs in the country chanted anti-government slogans during matches, shouting to the government, step down! and Lies, lies, lies! It’s been 20 years, quit! One of Mr Erdogan’s main political allies has suggested the games go ahead without fans, and supporters of a major club that joined the chants have been banned from attending a game scheduled for Saturday.
Mr Erdogan’s interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, considered the chanting a security threat.
Ben Hubbard reported from Adana, Turkey, and Gulsin Harman from Istanbul.
