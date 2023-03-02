Turkey earthquake will not delay elections in the country, says Erdogan

ADANA, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear on Wednesday that he has no intention of delaying crucial elections in Turkey due to the devastating earthquake of recent months, saying they will go ahead as previously announced on May 14.

It was the first time the Turkish leader has publicly mentioned a polling date since the catastrophic February 6 earthquake, raising questions about whether he would seek to delay the presidential and parliamentary vote. The earthquake has ravaged much of southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 51,000 people so far. The number is increasing every day.

This nation, the time is coming on May 14, will do what is necessary, God willing, Erdogan told members of his ruling Justice and Development Party. He had announced the same date before the earthquake.

The vast destruction wrought by the 7.8 magnitude quake and powerful aftershock posed a new political challenge to Mr. Erdogan, Turkey’s top politician for two decades, while significantly complicating the logistics of holding elections with so many of communities in ruins.