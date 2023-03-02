The Toshakhana case against Pakistani Imran Khan and its other growing legal problems





Imran Khan’s legal problems are only growing.

On Tuesday, a court in Islamabad issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

This, while the head of the PTI was released on bail in two other cases related to prohibited financing and terrorism.

Let’s take a look at the cases against the 70-year-old:

Let’s start by taking a brief look at Toshakhana.

According to Pakistan Today, Toshakhana means treasure house. While that sounds grand and extravagant, the truth is actually much more mundane.

Toshakhana is a government department under the cabinet division.

Established in 1974, the State Custodian retains gifts given to Pakistani officials (only the President and Prime Minister are exempt from receiving such gifts).

If a gift costs less than Rs 30,000, the president or prime minister can keep the gift for himself.

However, the most expensive gifts must be kept in the Toshakhana by law.

If an official wishes to keep the gift, he or she may pay a certain percentage of the value of the gift as determined by the Toshakhana appraisal committee.

This was typically around 20% of the value of gifts which Imran increased to 50% after he came to power in 2018.

The Toshakhana case

According to Dawn, a reporter in 2020 inquired about gifts given to the then Prime Minister under the Right to Information Act.

This request was rejected by the government, with several ministers saying that revealing such information could harm Pakistan’s relations with foreign states.

A complaint was then filed with the Federal Information Commission which ruled against the Cabinet Division.

However, the government has still not provided the details after which the journalist filed a complaint in the High Court.

The Islamabad High Court ordered the government to provide the details, but before the government could respond, Imran was ousted from office in April 2022, according to Dawn.

Imran was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his independent decisions on matters foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

In August 2022, trouble really started for Imran when Pakistan’s ruling alliance filed a petition with the Election Commission asking for his lifetime disqualification for not disclosing information regarding gifts received from the Toshakhana in his statement. of heritage.

The petition by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sought Khan’s lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the country’s Constitution, which is the same provision under which the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017, according to Express Tribune.

The petition claimed that the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) failed to disclose the information regarding the gifts received from the Toshakhana in his asset declaration and therefore should be disqualified under the provision of Article 62, paragraph 1, point f), which mentions the prerequisite for a member of parliament to be sadiq and amen (honest and just).

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reported that Imran earned 36 million rupees from the sale of three expensive watches donated by visiting dignitaries from friendly Gulf countries.

In October 2022, Imran was banned from holding public office for five years in the Toshakhana case by a five-member bench of Pakistan’s Election Commission.

The decision, which was unanimous, found that Khan was involved in corrupt practices. He also announced that action would be taken against him under the Corrupt Practices Acts.

The move came days after the Imrans party won crucial by-elections, winning six of eight seats in the National Assembly and two of three seats in the Provincial Assembly.

Imran, who contested seven National Assembly seats in crucial by-elections, emerged victorious in six constituencies.

The former Prime Minister informed the ECP during the hearing that the sale of the gifts he had obtained from the public treasury after paying Rs 21.56 million brought in around Rs 58 million.

The gifts, among other things, included a Graff wristwatch, a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen, a ring and four Rolex watches.

Responding to the Toshakana controversy, Imran claimed that these were his gifts, so it was his choice whether to keep them or not.

Mera Tohfa, Meri Marzi [my gift, my choice]He said.

In November, criminal charges were brought against Imran.

The plaintiff, Election Commission of Pakistan, claimed that Imran deliberately concealed his assets related to Toshakhna gifts which he kept, especially during the years 2018 and 2019, in the asset and liability declarations filed for the years 2017-2018 and 2018-19.

In his affidavit, the district election commissioner said he was authorized to follow the November 21 ECP verdict.

I was allowed to proceed by combining Section 190 with Sections 16 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017, he continued, this proceeding relates to Imran Khan’s corrupt practices.

The affidavit also acknowledges the power of the ECP to request the recusal of a member of the National Assembly on the basis of a dismissal.

Later, the judge barred Khan’s lawyer from submitting his bank statement, saying the politician could not submit a photocopy, he had to be certified.

Adjourning the case, the court entered the affidavit of district election commissioner Maliks and adjourned the proceedings until December 8.

But before the case could proceed, Imran was injured in an assassination attempt during his rally in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab.

Imran was released on bail by a special court in Islamabad after he was shot and has since received bail extensions on medical grounds.

Terrorism case

Islamabad Police had registered a terrorism case against Imran, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar and 100 other party members for allegedly vandalizing state property in response to the Toshakhana case.

Following the announcement of the verdict, PTI workers shouted slogans against the government in large numbers in front of the ECP office.

Peshawar protesters blocked a road near Pir Zakordi Bridge and Chowk Stadium. Protesters staged a sit-in outside the Pakistan Election Commission office in Sindh, Geo News reported.

Imran was released on bail by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raza Jawed until March 9 after appearing in the court complex alongside hundreds of his supporters who thronged the surrounding area.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned the PTI chief on March 9 in connection with the Toshakhana case, Geo News reported.

The president of the PTI has been asked to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog on March 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Attempted Murder Case

In October, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and member of the National Assembly, filed an attempted murder case against Imran on Saturday.

The case was registered at the Secretariat Police Station in Islamabad a day after Ranjha was attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistans (ECP) office in Islamabad, where PTI supporters were protesting the ECP verdict. disqualifying Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Ranjha in the FIR mentioned that he was attacked when he appeared as a plaintiff in the Toshakhana case before the commission.

When Ranjha came out of the ECP, he was attacked with intent to murder at the request of the PTI leadership, Geo TV quoted FIR as their reading.

Ranjha also claimed that his car was also attacked with attempted break-ins by breaking its window.

Prohibited financing case

In October, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a lawsuit in an Islamabad-based banking court against Khan and other PTI leaders for allegedly receiving prohibited funding.

The prohibited funding case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar in the ECP in 2014.

The case had been registered by the FIA ​​Corporate Banking Circle.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the cases said the defendants, including the former prime minister, violated the Foreign Exchange Act and all named persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account, according to ARY News.

With contributions from agencies

