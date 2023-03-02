Non-releasable mandate against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case: the many cases against the former Pakistani Prime Minister





An Islamabad Sessions Court on Tuesday (February 28th) issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his persistent absences in the Toshakhana case. Meanwhile, Imran, who is also facing three other cases in different courts, was released on bail in each of them on the same day.

According to Dawn, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had to appear in four different court cases including the Toshakhana case, the prohibited financing case, terrorism and the assassination attempt against him in Islamabad.

Imran was due to be charged in the Toshakhana case on Tuesday, but his lawyer asked to exempt the former prime minister from appearing as he had to go to several other courts. The judge, however, rejected the plea and issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran. Indictment of the 70-year-old politicians has been postponed twice before, Dawn reported.

On Tuesday, a large number of his supporters gathered outside the court complex in Islamabad, where cases were to be heard, and 25 of them were arrested by police for vandalism.

What is the Toshakhana case?

Toshakhana is a department of the Pakistani government that stores gifts and other expensive items received by government officials. It is obligatory for officials to deliver their gifts to the Toshakhana.

The case against Imran was filed by his political opponents, who accused him of failing to disclose information about the gifts presented to Toshakhana, and the revenue from the alleged sale of these gifts, which Imran officially disclosed. received from various Heads of State while he was Prime Minister. minister.

Since taking office in 2018, Imran had resisted disclosing information about the gifts, saying it would jeopardize relations with other countries.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), however, found him guilty of unethical behavior, making false claims and giving false statements and on October 21, 2022, disqualified him from holding public office for a period of five years.

The verdict of the polling bodies led to huge protests by PTI workers outside ECP offices across the country. Multiple instances of vandalism were reported during protests and protesters clashed with police.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ride with a vehicle, center, carrying their leader Khan after his court appearance, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP/PTI Photo) What is the terrorism case against Imran Khan?

In the aftermath of the protests, a lawsuit was filed against Imran, claiming that the PTI leadership encouraged the protests after the ECP disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

On Tuesday, an anti-terrorism court, which is hearing the terrorism case, approved Imran’s provisional release until March 9.

What is the attempted murder case?

This case was brought against Imran by Pakistani Muslim League politician (N) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, who alleged that during the October protests outside the ECP office in Islamabad, a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa policeman had attacked in an effort to kill him at the Elder’s request. Prime Minister.

As in the terrorism case, Imran was granted provisional bail until March 9 in this case.

What is the Prohibited Financing Event?

The forbidden funding case concerns Imran and his party who allegedly received funds from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan (head of the UAE Ministry of Culture), Pakistanis abroad and their businesses. There have been allegations that there were several irregularities in the process. The case was filed by the state through the Federal Investigation Agency Corporate Banking Circle in Islamabad.

Dawn reported: In September last year, the ECP issued its verdict in the banned funding case previously called the Foreign Funding Case against the PTI, which stated that the party had indeed received banned funding.

Imran was also granted bail in the case on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/imran-khan-toshakhana-case-non-bailable-arrest-warrant-8473236/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos