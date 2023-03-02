Xi, Lukashenko call for peace ‘as soon as possible’ in Ukraine at China-Belarus summit





BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday called for a “sooner possible” peace deal with Ukraine during talks in Beijing, the news agency reported. Belarusian Belta. Their summit brought together two of the foreign leaders on whom Russian President Vladimir Putin depends most for support as his army struggles to achieve the goals of its year-long invasion. Belta said they issued a joint statement in which they expressed “their deep concern about the development of the armed conflict in the European region and their extreme interest in establishing peace in Ukraine as soon as possible”. “Belarus and China want to avoid an escalation of the crisis and are ready to make efforts to restore peace and order in the region,” he added in his report on the statement. Beijing has become increasingly vocal in calling for peace as Ukraine’s conflict drags on, and denied it would supply arms to Moscow after US officials said China was considering doing so. Last week he released a 12-point document calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine that largely summed up China’s previous position and was met with skepticism in the West. In televised comments, Xi said China wants to build trust and cooperation with Belarus “given the unstable and turbulent international situation.” [1/4]Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China March 1, 2023. BelTA/Pavel Orlovsky/Handout via REUTERS PEACE PLAN Lukashenko said the meeting was taking place “in a very complicated time” and was necessary to prevent “an uncontrolled descent into a global confrontation that has no winner”. He said Xi, in his peace plan, had “clearly, definitively and pointedly declared this to the international community”. “That is why Belarus has actively put forward its peace proposals and fully supports your push for international security,” he added. China signed a “no limits” partnership agreement with Russia just weeks before its invasion of Ukraine and refrained from criticizing Moscow over the war. Lukashenko allowed Putin to launch the invasion from Belarusian territory and let Russia train newly mobilized soldiers at Belarusian bases, while saying he will not go directly to war unless his country is attacked by Ukraine. The summit resulted in a series of agreements to build on an “all-weather” partnership agreed between the two countries last year. They signed a series of cooperation documents in the fields of economy and trade, industry, agriculture, science and technology, health, tourism and sports, reported Xinhua News. The Belarusian economy ministry said one of the agreements is on the planned creation of a free trade and investment zone this year. With a population of just 9.3 million, Belarus has a small economy compared to China, but is a major fertilizer producer. Beijing newsroom reporting; Written by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Alex Richardson Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china-work-with-belarus-promote-bilateral-relations-state-media-2023-03-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos