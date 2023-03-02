Pakistani court announces arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD (AP) A Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as the cricketer-turned-politician called on his supporters to continue protests amid a turbulent political crisis.

The court in the capital Islamabad which ordered the arrest of the former prime minister said Khan skipped a hearing for selling state gifts and concealing his assets.

WATCH: Former PM Khan on tenuous politics in Pakistan after surviving assassination attempt

Judge Zafar Iqbal’s order came on a day of political drama in Pakistan, as three other courts ruled on Tuesday that Khan was immune from arrest on separate charges related to allegations of terrorism, attempted murder against a rival politician and corruption.

Tight security and thousands of supporters greeted Imran Khan, 70, in his first appearance in Islamabad since being shot in the leg during a protest rally in November. One of Khan’s supporters was killed and a dozen others were injured in the attack, which was condemned across the country.

Khan has for months led protests calling for snap elections to overthrow the current government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who has said polls will be held later this year when parliament completes its five-year term.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan, said there was “a grave threat to the safety of Imran Khan and thousands of people” as he moved through the capital . He said Khan was shuffled from court to court in “fake cases”.

READ MORE: Former Pakistani leader Imran Khan begins march to Islamabad with supporters at his side

Khan was ousted as prime minister in April by lawmakers in a vote of no confidence. He accused Sharif of conspiring with the United States to oust him from power, without providing evidence.

Legal problems for Khan continued to mount. In October, an electoral tribunal barred Khan from public office on charges of selling gifts to the state and concealing assets as prime minister. He was stripped of his seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament.

Khan challenged his disqualification and denied any wrongdoing.

The latest developments come a day after Islamabad police said they arrested Amjad Shoaib, a retired army general and Khan ally, on charges of inciting the public and government employees against national institutions .

Shoaib was arrested after appearing on a Pakistani news channel on Saturday criticizing authorities for keeping Khan supporters in jail, especially in remote parts of the country.

The standoff between Khan and Sharif’s government has rocked the country as its economy faces serious problems and a growing currency crisis.

READ MORE: Police file terrorism charges against former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to relaunch a bailout that was originally signed in 2019 when Khan was in power.

On Tuesday, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Pakistan’s rating. The action is seen as a warning that Pakistan is more likely to default on its external debts.

Moody’s assessment was driven by Pakistan’s increasingly fragile liquidity and its external position which raises default risks to a level consistent with a Caa3 rating.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed to this story from Dubai.

