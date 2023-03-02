How the Communist Party plans to strengthen its power under Xi

If you would like to receive China Brief in your inbox every Wednesday, please sign up here.

This week’s highlights: A Chinese Communist Party leadership meeting gave some hints of an impending government restructuring, the congress committee on U.S.-China competition holds its first public hearing, and Canadian Intelligence alleges that China interfered in the 2019 Canadian federal election.

welcome toForeign Polices Memoir on China.

This week’s highlights: A Chinese Communist Party leadership meeting gave some hints of an impending government restructuring, the congress committee on U.S.-China competition holds its first public hearing, and Canadian intelligence alleges that China interfered in the 2019 Canadian federal election.

If you would like to receive China Brief in your inbox every Wednesday, please sign up here.

CPC concludes second annual plenum

The Communist Party of China (CCP) wrapped up an annual plenary session for top leaders on Tuesday, leaving behind hints of what a promised reorganization of the CCP and government structures might look like. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an intensified overhaul, and the reading out loud of the second plenum spoke of aiming to strengthen the leadership of the Communist Party.

However, details are so far scarce. They will probably become more apparent at two sessions, the annual meeting of China’s parliament and advisory body, which opens this weekend. There, Xi’s close ally Li Qiang will be confirmed as the successor to current Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

The motivation behind these changes will be to keep power firmly in the hands of the CCP. The Chinese political system mixes state power theoretically separated from the party with the institutions of the CCP. In the 1980s, then-leader Deng Xiaoping and other economically minded leaders attempted to separate the two to facilitate a more technocratic civil service, but ultimately were unsuccessful. Xi seems determined to undo even the existing level of separation.

A key measure could be the creation of an internal affairs committee, as plausible rumor in the Hong Kong media. This committee would report directly to the CPC Central Committee and would have authority over the security and police departments. It is currently the purview of the State Council, China’s highest administrative authority, but everyone in the State Council is also a senior member of the party, which shows how difficult it is to separate the two.

The power reshuffle could also involve an expanded role for Ding Xuexiang, one of the confidants Xi has added to the parties. central committee last fall. As political scientist Wen-Ti Sung underline, there were suggestions in Hong Kong and diaspora media that Ding would head a new internal affairs committee. Wang Xiaohong, another Xi ally, could also be a candidate.

These potential changes appear to be aimed at reducing the clout of China’s main security agencies, reminding them of their ultimate subordination to the CCP personified by Xi and making them accountable to one of its close allies. In the early years of his rule, Xi relied on the party’s internal police committee to get rid of his political opponents and eventually appealed to the Ministry of State Security as well. But Xi is very aware that security agencies can be the machinery of coups d’etat as well as the guarantors of discipline.

During the second plenum, Xi also spoke of the need to deepen the reform of the financial system, completing the focused party leadership on technology, a predictable line of thinking. This partly follows the general rule that the party should control everything, and to that end it seems that party branches will play an even larger role in private enterprise. But there are a few likely secondary motives at play.

The first is greater regulation of financial technologyor fintech, a sector where China has become a world leader, but in a way that has created dangerous bubbles and fraud leading to serious protests. Fintech has also shaken the system of financial repression that China depended on as part of its growth model, whereby people’s savings were funneled to low-interest state banks that could then provide cheap loans to projects governmental. China has already held back new fintech projects, in part to target Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.

Second, the United States and China are in fierce competition for technological dominance; because it is a matter of national importance, everything must be directed from above. In the 2000s, the CCP was happy to let corporations fight and bless the winner. China’s real technological successes are the result of a mixture of free money and relative freedom for the sector. Today, the party leadership seems to believe that everything should be directed towards national ends, no matter how much that hampers innovation.

Internal power struggles also matter, and a third motive for future reforms could be to serve as a vehicle for another round of purges, following those of the Big Fund, a failed venture to boost semiconductor manufacturing. The Chinese financial world is corrupt even by the standards of the Chinese administration at the time down and the high. Many other forms of corruption are linked to it, making it a convenient way for Xi to weed out potential adversaries.

One might wonder: Hasn’t Xi already purged everyone he might fear? Dictators are never short of enemies, and Xi finds himself in a paradoxical position that makes him susceptible to fear schemes against him. His flagship national political project China’s zero COVID regime has just crumbled under the pressure, but his extreme control of the organs of power has made it impossible recognize this failure.

The Chinese Congressional committee holds its first hearing. The US congressional committee focused on strategic competition with the CCP held its first public hearing on Tuesday. The committee tried to find a your bipartisan portraying China as a strategic adversary and an existential threat to the United States. Although probably inevitable for a first hearing, the event was an occasion for demagogy rather than a real investigation or discussion.

The real work of committees can come when they start calling potentially hostile witnesses rather than friendly witnesses. The US financial sector has mounted a noticeable thrust to resume business as usual with China, and the US Treasury Department has been reluctant to adopt tougher measures. Conflicts over this issue could be truly eye-opening or turn into a witch hunt.

As during the Cold War with the Soviet Union, diplomacy and cooperation to establish mutual standards security in areas ranging from biosecurity to climate change remain important to the United States and China. But US officials want to avoid being targeted simply for talking to their Chinese counterparts.

Canadian intelligence alleges Chinese interference. In Canada, the revelations of Chinese interference in Canadian politics in 2019 caused some uproar, with the Liberal Party government staunchly refusing its own intelligence agencies alleged findings. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken out against Chinese interference but insists it did not materially change the results of the 2019 federal election. (The Liberals prevailed over their more hawkish Conservative opponents.)

Han Dong, a liberal MP, is under particular examination. According to the intelligence, the Chinese embassy took older voters to the polls to support him and pressure international students to vote for him; during his tenure, Dong avoided key votes on China. But it’s unclear if Dong had any knowledge of the Chinese actions, and Trudeau and others have expressed concern that he was being targeted because of his ethnicity.

The United States never recovered from the Falklands War by Antonio De Loera Brust

Why the West is afraid of Ukraine’s victory by Vasyl Cherepanyn

Chinese farmland is in serious trouble by Zongyuan Zoe Liu

Is it TikTok? The congressional committee hearing this week reflected the recent obsession in Washington with TikToks’ influence on America’s youth. (Trump administration official Matt Pottinger once describe the app as giving the Chinese Communist Party the ability to manipulate our social discourse.) Evidence of actual Chinese interference via TikTok is minimal; Chinese media sites also have accounts on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.

Nevertheless, an attempt to ban TikTok in the United States passed a first stage in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. In part, I suspect this all stems from Republican resentment that social media apps are supposed to biased against them.

Havana Syndrome. Five US intelligence agencies released a joint report that concludes that the so-called Havana Syndrome, the collection of vague symptoms among many US government employees around the world, is unlikely to be the result of a secret weapon wielded by a adversary like Russia or China. Although the first symptoms of Havana Syndrome were felt at the United States Embassy in Cuba, employees of the United States Consulate in Canton reported symptoms in 2018, and China was often singled out as a potential culprit.

There was major political pressure within the US government to attribute the symptoms to enemy action, which led to some implausible claims. Diplomats were understandably sympathetic to their colleagues, and Congress passed a Invoice to help victims affected by neurological attacks. But the psychosomatic symptoms which today seem to be the most likely explanationare also taxing, especially for staff working in stressful environments.