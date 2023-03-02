President Joko Widodo observes the construction of the Adaro aluminum smelter

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo witnessed the construction of Adaro Energy’s aluminum smelter in North Kalimantan. The smelter, which will be built on an area of ​​600 hectares, will become one of the centers of green industry in Indonesia.

PT Adaro Minerals CEO Christian Ariano Rachmat explained that the construction of the aluminum smelter is a form of Adaro’s commitment to support the government’s program to increase downstream production in Indonesia. He said that downstream he was able to increase state revenue and foreign currency.

“We are serious in carrying out this project. We hope that this project can have a positive impact on the whole nation of Indonesia. One of them is to reduce the import of aluminum which is one of the important raw materials of Indonesia’s energy transition plan,” Ariano said in a written statement, Wednesday (3/1/2023).

Ariano explained that this project was able to create jobs for more than 6,000 local workers in the construction phase and 1,500 local workers in the operation phase. Ariano also said that this project would increase tax revenue.

“In addition, we will continue to work hard to achieve the commercial operation date (COD) target which is scheduled for the first half of 2025,” Ariano said.

The Adaro aluminum smelter was built by PT Kalimantan Aluminum Industri, a subsidiary of PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia Tbk. Later, in the first phase, the plant will be able to produce 500,000 tpa of aluminium.

Construction of an aluminum smelter continues where current development includes the creation of a master plan and detailed engineering design, and has obtained various related permits, including an environmental permit since December 2021 with an extension of the environmental permits for jetty activities.

“The pre-construction stage of the aluminum smelter was also carried out, among other pending items has been ordered and paid for, and the construction of the pier for the construction needs has been carried out,” added Ariano.

He also said heavy equipment and materials had also entered the site for construction. Moreover, main equipment the powerhouse to support the aluminum operations in the first phase is also being fabricated.

Adaro Minerals will operate a power plant based on new and renewable energies (EBT) from a hydroelectric plant (PLTA) with modern and environmentally friendly construction standards.