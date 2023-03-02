Lukashenko-Xi meeting: Putin’s ally meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing



hong kong

CNN

—



Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday met his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, in a state visit that comes amid concerns in the West that China may be getting closer to Russia considering providing lethal aid to Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Xi welcomed Lukashenko to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday for their first face-to-face meeting since the two leaders strengthened ties toward a comprehensive all-weather strategic partnership on the sidelines of the United Nations Cooperation Organization summit. Shanghai (OCS) last September in Uzbekistan, in which Putin also participated.

Today, we will define together new visions for the development of bilateral relations. Our long-lasting friendly exchanges will maintain our unbreakable friendship, Xi told Lukashenko at the meeting, according to Chinese state media.

The visit of the Belarusian leader who allowed Russian troops to use Belarus to stage their first incursion into Ukraine last year comes as tensions between the United States and China have escalated in recent weeks, particularly over the Washington’s concerns that Beijing was planning to send lethal aid to the Kremlins struggling with the war effort. Beijing has denied these allegations.

The meeting came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday made some of the most blunt comments yet on how the United States would react to any deadly support China provided Russia.

Blinken warned that Washington would target Chinese companies or citizens involved in any effort to send lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine, during a visit to Kazakhstan. He later said he had no plans to meet his Russian or Chinese counterparts at a G20 meeting for foreign ministers scheduled for New Delhi, India on March 2.

Beijing, which claims to be a neutral party in the conflict, has pushed back against the US implication that it was planning to send lethal aid. Its Foreign Ministry said on Monday that China was actively promoting peace talks and a political settlement of the crisis, while the United States was dumping deadly weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Beijing released a 12-point position on the political solution to the crisis last week in a document calling for peace talks to end the year-long war. Xi reaffirmed China’s position on the dispute over Lukashenko, according to a Chinese reading of the meeting.

A Chinese document on the political solution to the Ukraine crisis has been released, Xi said. The core of China’s position is to promote peace and talks. We must stick to the direction of the political settlement, abandon any Cold War mentality, respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture.

Xi added that relevant countries should stop politicizing and instrumentalizing the global economy and do things that help stop fire and war and resolve the crisis peacefully.

According to the Chinese reading, Lukashenko said that the Belarusian side fully agrees with and supports China’s position and proposal on a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, which is important for resolving the crisis.

Its publication, however, was criticized by Western leaders, who accused China of having already sided with Russia. Reacting to the meeting between Xi and Lukashenko, Blinken said China cannot have it both ways, portraying itself as a force for peace in public as it continues to fuel the flames of this fire that Vladimir Putin has sets off.

He added that there were positive elements in China’s peace proposal, but warned that if China was really serious about this, the very first principle that established sovereignty, it would have spent all last year working to support the restoration of Ukraine. full, full sovereignty.

Blinken accused China of doing the opposite of supporting peace in Ukraine in terms of its efforts to advance Russian propaganda and disinformation about blocking and fighting war for Russia.

Lukashenko also met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday and called on the two countries to step up relations, according to a reading from the Belarusian government.

We have no closed topics for cooperation. We cooperate in all areas. More importantly, we never set ourselves the task of being friends or working against third countries, Lukashenko told Li according to the reading.

The closer ties between Minsk and Beijing come with a years-long decline in Belarus’ relations with the European Union and the possibility that it will seek to diversify its Russian-dependent economy.

The former Soviet state has been the target of sweeping sanctions by the United States and its allies in response to Moscow’s aggression after Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine through the 1,000-meter Ukrainian-Belarusian border. kilometers (621 miles) north of Kiev.

Nor does the European Union recognize the results of Lukashenko’s 2020 election victory, which sparked mass pro-democracy protests in the country and was followed by a brutal government crackdown.

Throughout the conflict in Ukraine, there have been fears that Belarus could once again be used as a launching ground for another Russian offensive, or that Lukashenko’s own troops might join the war. Before heading to Moscow earlier this month, Lukashenko said it was impossible for his country to send troops to Ukraine unless it came under attack.

China and Belarus have previously hinted that the United States does not want to see an end to the conflict.

In comments to reporters earlier this month before traveling to Moscow to meet Putin, Lukashenko said he wanted to see peaceful negotiations and accused the United States of preventing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from negotiating.

Only the United States needs this massacre, only they want it, he said.

Beijing has made similar claims, with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi telling a security conference in Munich earlier this month that China does not add fuel to the fire and opposes taking advantage of this crisis. alluding to regular Chinese propaganda messages that the United States is intentionally prolonging the war to advance its own geopolitical interests and increase the profits of its arms manufacturers.