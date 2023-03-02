Turkey elections: Erdogan keeps May vote date as his popularity remains high

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not postponing the next general election because he is confident in his chances, Middle East Eye has learned, as polls show his popularity remains intact after last month’s earthquakes.

On Wednesday, Erdogan reiterated that presidential and parliamentary elections would be held in May, three months after the deadliest earthquakes in the country’s history killed more than 45,000 people.

The vote was originally scheduled for June, but Erdogan brought it forward a month to earlier this year. After the deadly earthquakes that struck last month, there were questions about whether the vote would be pushed back to its original date.

However, Erdogan said during a speech in parliament that voters would teach the opposition a lesson in May by rallying around him and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

We will rebuild better buildings and heal the wounds, he said. It is not a weakness to talk about shortcomings and ask for forgiveness. My nation will do what is necessary on May 14.

People close to the president told MEE that after the earthquake, Erdogan was keen to hold elections on May 14, but some within the AKP had doubts and wanted to see what the polls predicted over the weekend. end.

He thinks the quake won’t hurt him as he sees himself as the only leader capable of carrying out a comprehensive reconstruction project for the 10 quake-hit towns, a source close to MEE told MEE. Erdoğan. The candidate who will be able to convince people of his capacity for reconstruction will have the upper hand during the campaign.

The source added that Erdogan believes he is in an advantageous position due to recent government spending which has mitigated some economic setbacks felt by the population in recent years, as well as emergency works in the event of an earthquake currently. underway in cities like Adiyaman, Malatya, Kahramanmaras and others.

Erdogan said his government would establish a fund for the rapid reconstruction of the 10 affected provinces. He also promised to build thousands of new homes for earthquake survivors. More than 11,000 buildings collapsed in areas affected by the earthquake in February.

The company remains “cautious”

Two separate sources familiar with national surveys conducted by the party and major polling companies after the earthquakes told MEE that support for the AKP and Erdogan had not diminished.

Erdogan has enjoyed even stronger support in some polls, a source said.

A public survey conducted by the Center for Social Impact Studies (Team) from February 18 to 20 among 1,930 voters noted that the Erdogan-led People’s Alliance maintains 44% support, tied with polls in January before the earthquake, when Erdogan’s popularity hit its highest level in two years. The Team poll also indicated that Erdogan had gained three points since January, outperforming the main opposition leader and potential rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The team’s research director, Ulas Tol, said the general public was agitated by the government’s slow response in the first 48 hours after the quake, but it didn’t have a huge impact on electoral behavior.

Society wants to leave the shock behind and it is cautious. It is to give a chance to [government] to see what they would do, he told MEE. The opposition also failed to show a performance that could overtake the governments [promises]they only remained the critics.

Tol says the government’s strategy of framing the earthquake tragedy in emotional and spiritual terms, while accusing the opposition of opportunism, resonated with some voters.

Evren Balta, a professor at Ozyegin University in Istanbul, said it might take time for voters to digest the earthquake and change their voting preferences. Voters may even give credence to Erdogan’s promise to rebuild.

Major changes are the last thing you want in your life when your house is on fire. writing. You may even think that the person responsible for the fire in your house is the most competent person to put out that fire, and that his responsibility for that fire gives him the responsibility to put out that fire.