IHC grants bail to Imran Khan





Imran Khan appears in court on February 28, 2023. YouTube/GeoNews/Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: In major relief, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was granted bail on Tuesday in three cases, including attempted murder and prohibited funding.

A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has, however, issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Khan in the Toshakhana case registered against him.

Amidst a busy schedule today, the head of the PTI appeared before the Banking Court, Anti-Terrorism Court and District and Sessions Court at the Federal Capital Court Complex. The deposed prime minister, however, skipped the hearing relating to Toshakhana’s gifts. Later, Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail in another case.

attempted murder case

PTI leader Khan has secured provisional bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the attempted murder case.

IHC Judge Aamer Farooq granted Khan, the former prime minister who was ousted from power in a no-confidence motion in April last year, provisional bail until March 9 against bail bonds of a value of 100,000 rupees.

Ranjha, who is also a member of the National Assembly, had deposed the ousted prime minister in October last year at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad.

He approached police after being assaulted outside the Pakistan Election Commission office in Islamabad, where PTI workers and supporters were protesting the ECP verdict, which disqualified their party leader in the election. Toshakhana case.

It may be mentioned here that the election authority disqualified Imran Khan on October 21, finding him guilty of not sharing details of Toshakhana’s gifts and proceeds from their sale during his tenure as prime minister. A five-member bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, voted unanimously against Khan under Article 63(p) of the Constitution.

Attempted murder The head of the PTI obtains provisional bail until March 9. Toshakhana case Non-releasable arrest warrants issued against Khan.

When the head of the PTI arrived at the judicial complex in the federal capital, a large number of PTI workers entered the building by knocking down its door.

Security arrangements in the G-11 sector of the court complex were disrupted when PTI workers removed all barriers.

Toshakhana case

Earlier today, a District and Sessions Court in Islamabad issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for the PTI leader in the Toshakhana case against him.

Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, who conducted the hearing of the case, announced the decision as Khan failed to appear in court despite repeated orders.

During the proceedings, Khan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari and Electoral Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer Saad Hasan were present in court. The hearing of the case was conducted by Judge Zafar Iqbal.

Khan’s lawyer informed the court that the former left Lahore some time ago. “Imran Khan is due to appear in two courts in the court complex.”

He said Khan will not be able to appear in court today.

Bukhari asked the court to adjourn the hearing for five days.

“Why can Imran appear before 11 courts but not at the katchehri?” asked the judge.

The court will formulate charges against him, so he should come here and then leave, he noted.

“Khawaja Haris is Imran Khan’s attorney in this case and he is not available to appear in court today,” he added.

The judge again sought Khan in the Toshakhana case today.

Khan’s two lawyers, Ali Bukhari and Sardar Masroof, reportedly made conflicting statements about Khan’s arrival.

Terrorism case

An Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) has granted interim bail to the former prime minister after his appearance at the court complex.

The former prime minister has secured bail in the prohibited finance and terrorism cases filed against him.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad heard the terror case and granted bail until March 9 against the submission of bonds worth Rs 100,000.

Islamabad police had registered terrorism cases against PTI leaders including Khan after party workers took to the streets and vandalized state property following his disqualification in the case Toshakhana.

Cases filed under the 7ATA as well as other sections of the PPC were filed in various police stations in the federal capital in which hundreds of PTI workers and leaders were named for blocking roads and attacking police at the request of Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz. Awan and others.

Prohibited financing case

Later, Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen upheld Imran Khan’s bail in the forbidden finance case.

In October 2022, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked the head of the PTI for allegedly receiving prohibited funding.

The ECP, in a unanimous verdict in August 2022, had announced that the PTI was receiving prohibited funding.

The case was previously called the “Foreign Funding” case, but later the Election Commission accepted PTI’s call to call it the “Prohibited Funding” case.

