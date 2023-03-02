Malaysian leader alarmed by Myanmar refugee crisis





Manila, Philippines — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday that more than 200,000 refugees had fled Myanmar to his country and urged new ways to persuade Myanmar’s ruling generals to resolve the civil conflict. Anwar and his host, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also discussed ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, which have embroiled their countries alongside China and other coastal states, and ways to strengthen more links. I expressed my concern over the contentious and unresolved issue of Myanmar which negatively affects Malaysia due to the large number of refugees exceeding 200,000 currently in Malaysia, Anwar said. Since the military coup in Myanmar in 2021, security forces have killed thousands of civilians and army raids in the countryside have displaced more than a million people. In 2017, a brutal counterinsurgency campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority caused more than 740,000 people to flee across the border into Bangladesh, where they remain in refugee camps. Marcos reiterated the need for the implementation of a five-point peace plan forged by the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including Myanmar’s chief general, but Anwar said that new areas should be explored on how the Myanmar junta can be persuaded to work and collaborate as a team with ASEAN and resolve outstanding issues. The 10-nation ASEAN bloc has a fundamental principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other members. Anwar said the deadly crisis in Myanmar cannot be considered purely internal as it affects the region’s security and well-being. The ASEAN peace plan calls for an immediate cessation of violence, the visit of an ASEAN special envoy to foster dialogue between the rival parties and the provision of humanitarian aid. The military government initially accepted it, but later hampered compliance efforts. Western nations have taken stronger measures, including political and economic sanctions against the generals and their cronies. Under intense international pressure to do more, ASEAN leaders had excluded Myanmar generals from annual summits since 2021, sparking protests from military leaders. Anwar said without giving further details that he and Marcos discussed concerns over the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety. They agreed that ASEAN should take a more comprehensive approach as a bloc to try to reach “an amicable resolution”. Indonesia, which leads ASEAN this year, is not among the governments that strongly contest China’s territorial claims. President Joko Widodo reaffirmed his country’s sovereignty in 2020 during a symbolic visit to the Natuna Islands in the South China Sea, after the Chinese Foreign Ministry insisted that Chinese fishermen were free to carry out activities in any part of the waters, whether the Indonesian side agrees to it or not. China’s assertion sparked national outrage in Indonesia and prompted the military to build up its forces on the islands. Marcos thanked Anwar for Malaysia’s help brokering peace talks between the government and the largest Muslim rebel separatist group in the southern Philippines. The talks led to a 2014 pact that established a more powerful and better-funded Muslim autonomous region now led by former Muslim guerrilla commanders under a transitional agreement. The peace talks helped ease decades of sporadic fighting that left tens of thousands of combatants and civilians dead. Anwar said Malaysia will continue to support the peace effort. It must succeed in the interests of the Philippines, Malaysia and the region, he said.

