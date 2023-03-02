Imran Khan obtains non-releasable arrest warrant over gifts case





The court issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran Khan. (To file)

Islamabad:

A Pakistani court on Tuesday issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, but he was released on bail in three other cases, amid drama outside the courts. court premises where thousands of his supporters converged to support their leader.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mr Khan traveled from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to Islamabad, his first appearance here in the federal capital after he was shot dead during a public rally in November this year last.

The four cases include prohibited financing in a banking court at the court complex, a terrorism case in the counter-terrorism court at the same complex.

The third was related to the Toshakhana, which was scheduled at the F-8 Kachehri Sessions Court, located a half-hour drive from the court complex.

The fourth case was an attempted murder case in the same court.

Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for the 70-year-old former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

The court issued a warrant for Imran Khan’s arrest without bail and adjourned the hearing until March 7 for his repeated refusal to appear in court.

His indictment in that case had already been postponed twice due to his failure to appear in court.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

The former cricketer-turned-politician was released on bail in the other three cases, however, even as thousands of his supporters thronged the court complex here in support, prompting security officials to step up security.

In October last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a lawsuit in an Islamabad-based banking court against Khan and other PTI leaders for allegedly receiving prohibited funding.

Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found the party guilty of concealing that it had received the money and also disqualified Khan.

The prohibited funding case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar in the ECP in 2014.

Khan has not attended a hearing since November last year, when he was injured in an assassination attempt at his rally in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province.

He has since received bail extensions on medical grounds.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The leader of the PTI, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Since his ouster, Khan has called for immediate elections to oust what he called an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year term.

