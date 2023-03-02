Human rights lawyers call for ICC investigation into Turkey’s allegations





THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Human rights lawyers have called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into alleged crimes committed by Turkish authorities against thousands of opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Belgium’s former Deputy Prime Minister Johan Vande Lanotte on Wednesday unveiled details of a 4,000-page dossier sent to the court’s prosecutor’s office last month asking for an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity. The Public Prosecutor’s Office receives hundreds of such requests each year from around the world, and they rarely result in an investigation.

Lawyers alleged that more than 200,000 people had been victims of a crackdown that began after a failed 2016 coup in Turkey. However, as Turkey is not a member of the ICC, prosecutors in the courts are not competent to hear cases involving victims who are in the country. However, the lawyers said, crimes involving some 1,300 victims could be prosecuted by the Hague-based tribunal 17 cases of enforced disappearances, the closure of 73 schools in 13 member countries of the tribunal and what they called the withdrawal or the discriminatory refusal to extend passports and refusal to issue identity cards. The crimes led to what Vande Lanotte called the social death of the victims. He said the 1,300 victims identified in the tribunal’s filing were targeted in dozens of tribunal member countries, which would give prosecutors jurisdiction based on a 2019 decision authorizing the tribunal to open an investigation into the alleged deportation of members of Myanmar’s Rohingya minority who were forced to cross the border into Bangladesh, which is an ICC member state, from Myanmar, which is not. The allegations released on Wednesday follow Turkey’s sweeping crackdown on suspected members of a network around US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government held responsible for the failed military coup in 2016. Tens of thousands of people have been detained, while others have been expelled from government posts, including the police and the army. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last year that more than 19,000 people remained in prison, convicted of links to the Gulen network which Turkey has designated as a terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Turkey is seeking the extradition of more than 1,100 suspects from 110 countries, according to the Justice Ministry. In 2021, Turkish agents captured a nephew of Gulen during an overseas operation and brought him to Turkey. Selahaddin Gulen, believed to reside in Kenya, was wanted in Turkey for membership in a terrorist organization. Fethullah Gulen, a former Erdogan ally who now lives in exile in Pennsylvania, dismissed accusations of involvement in the coup attempt. Turkish authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. ____ Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darientimes.com/news/world/article/rights-lawyers-seek-icc-probe-into-turkey-crimes-17812970.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos