The future of Xi Jinping

China continues to be the most important external force influencing domestic and foreign policy in the Philippines. Even our international alliances are dictated, to a large extent, by our relationship with China. In the last administration, the Philippine government made serious attempts to establish a cordial and friendly relationship with this Asian superpower. For a time, it was hoped that this new relationship would result in massive investment and foreign aid. This new policy was also expected to result in the settlement of disputes over Philippine territories in the Western Philippine Sea.

At that time, the president even jokingly said that this country should become a province of China. After six years, hopes and expectations have not been realized. Investments and aid have not materialized in the expected figures. Territorial disputes have not been settled. China refused a code of conduct and began banning Filipino fishermen from fishing in the Philippines.

Worse still, China has turned the reefs inside the sovereign territory of the Philippines into military and naval bases. In the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, these bases would be used. This would then drag the Philippines into a war, whether we like it or not.

The new government has now gone in the opposite direction in its foreign policy. It seeks alliances with nations whose foreign policy goals are to challenge China’s expansionist ambitions. These countries include the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

This alliance is not necessarily based on friendship or love for each other. It is an alliance born of a common need and a common desire to protect against Chinese aggression.

In terms of international geopolitics, it is therefore important for us to better understand political decision-making in China.

Among the many readings and books I have come across, one of the most interesting and informative is an essay written by Cai Xia, who was a professor at the Central School of the Communist Party of China from 1998 to 2012. The article is titled “Xi Jinping’s Weakness: How Hubris and Paranoia Threaten China’s Future.”

At the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China last year, Xi was elected to an unprecedented third five-year term. This will make him China’s longest serving leader in modern times since the era of Mao Zedong. He also rejected the post-Mao era Chinese tradition of collective rule and started a personality cult reminiscent of the Mao era.

One of Xi’s claims is that he was responsible for China’s prosperity and its enormous progress in reducing poverty. He also claimed that he had taken his country’s international prestige to new heights. Until recently, these claims were accepted by the general population. However, these claims have become disputed as China struggles economically.

The real author of China’s prosperity was Deng Xiaoping and the economic reforms he introduced. He is also credited to his immediate successors as Hu Jintao.

Recently, China has begun to suffer an economic downturn largely due to Xi’s reversal of these economic reforms and his apparent decision to revert to a more centralized economy in the old communist model. The centralization of decision-making has become increasingly centered on one person, Xi Jinping. In fact, there are now many observations that Xi aspires to be the next Mao.

This type of one-man rule is acceptable to people if the result is increased prosperity. On the other hand, China’s tradition of collective government in the post-Mao era and the creation of a cult of personality that surrounded Mao will cause resentment and possible uprising if the economy begins to suffer. This appears to be the result of Xi’s reversal of economic reforms and his inept response to the Covid-19 pandemic that shattered his image as a hero of ordinary people.

This was evident when there were a series of unplanned and spontaneous street protests in Shanghai and other major urban centers against the continued harsh lockdowns. Xi was forced to back down from his Covid-19 lockdown policy. However, going forward, it is expected that Xi will not let go of his personal desire to maintain his one-man rule.

According to Cai Xia: “Embolded by the unprecedented additional term, Xi will likely tighten his grip domestically even further and increase his ambitions internationally…China could experience a vicious cycle in which Xi reacts to perceived sense of threat. by taking ever bolder measures that generate even more recoil. Trapped in an echo chamber and desperate for redemption, he may even do something catastrophically misguided, like attacking Taiwan. Xi could well ruin something China has earned over four decades: a reputation for stable and capable leadership. In fact, he already has.

In China, historically, it takes more than sheer force and intimidation to stay in power. Mao and Deng gained their authority through their accomplishments. Mao liberated China from nationalists; Deng opened up China and sparked an economic boom. Xi has no triumph of such magnitude. The elites and masses could abandon Xi, bringing his personal downfall if he suffers a major humiliation like defeat in a war. As Cai Xi wrote, “Emperors don’t always last forever.”

