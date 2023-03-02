Lukashenko backs Xi’s peace plan as he calls for Chinese investments in Belarus – POLITICO





China has pledged to strengthen trade ties with Belarus despite deepening Western sanctions against close ally Russia, whose autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a state visit and said that he supported China’s peace plan in Ukraine. Lukashenko, who refused to step down after a rigged election three years ago and is a close associate in Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, has been given the VIP treatment in China. A 21-gun salute was carried out by the People’s Liberation Army of China in Tiananmen Square in his honor. “The Sino-Belarusian friendship is indisputably strong,” Xi Jinping told Lukashenko, the first European head of state to receive a state visit since the Chinese leader won a groundbreaking third term in office last year. “China and Belarus are joint guarantors of international justice.” His remarks were reported by Chinese state media Xinhua. Lukashenko, whose economy has been hit hard by Western sanctions over his role in aiding Putin’s war, has secured fresh promises from Xi for new investments in Belarus. “Economic and trade cooperation will be expanded, and the Sino-Belarusian industrial park will be fully built,” Xi told Lukashenko. According to Belarusian statistics cited by Xinhua, the net profit of enterprises based in the industrial park amounts to 34.1 million Belarusian rubles, or 12.2 million rubles in 2022, up 144% from the last year. During Lukashenko’s visit, the two countries signed bilateral agreements on trade, industry, agriculture, customs, technology, public health, tourism, sports and regional government cooperation. Lukashenko said he “fully supports” China’s position paper on resolving the Ukraine crisis, unveiled last week. Xi also made his first remarks on Ukraine since the announcement of the document, which has been questioned by the EU and the United States, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to discussion. consideration of parts of Beijing’s proposals. “The core of China’s position is to promote peace and facilitate negotiations,” Xi said. “It is crucial to stick to the direction of the political settlement, abandon any Cold War mentality, respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture. “ He also blamed “certain countries”, a veiled reference to the West, for “politicizing and instrumentalising the global economy” during the “Ukrainian crisis”, calling on them to “genuinely commit to [steps] conducive to a ceasefire and a peaceful resolution. Xi made no reference to Zelenskyy’s call for a meeting. Russian media reported that Xi was due to visit Moscow later this year.

