Secret agreement with Pakistan: the attempt of the judiciary to protect Imran Khan exposes him more!





On Monday, the bench of nine members was no more, a collapse had already taken place. The divisions within hung like dirty laundry on the walls of the Supreme Court like in the days of Imran and Qadris 2014 dharna.

The bench had broken with judges Ijaz ul Ahsan, Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and two others having recused themselves. In Monday’s order, the matter was referred to the CJP with four extremely critical additional notes. All four had opposed the constitution of the judiciary on various grounds (the formation of the judiciary is a recurring problem in the Supreme Court due to visibly apparent bias and consolidation).

The additional notes refer to the audio leaks as having raised serious concerns and indicate that the minds of three judges, including that of the chief justice, are already invented and therefore the chief justices have considered it inappropriate and not justified. .

A judge explained his decision not to recuse himself despite his reservations about the methods of invoking the court of origin and the constitution of the judiciary, for the very purpose of registering his reservations. He delivered murderous blow after blow directed at CJP Bandiyal, writing that it was inappropriate to include bench judges Ahsan and Naqvi who face unresolved allegations from the Court, Bar Counsel and the public . That inclusion becomes more nuanced when other honorable senior judges of this Court are not included on the bench, the scathing review continued.

A judge who recused himself almost called the CJP a cheat, writing (the CJP’s order) does not seem to be in accordance with the procedure and the order dictated in open court, referring to the examination of legality and the constitutionality of the dissolution of the assemblies before having examined the matter before them.

