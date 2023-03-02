Fortune Minerals: Cobalt News





WIRED – February 20, 2023 In Indonesia, disease and pollution plague a sprawling industrial complex that supplies the world with crucial battery materials. AFTER DAWN, THE village of Labota begins to vibrate with the roar of motorbikes. Thousands of cyclists in canary-yellow helmets and dust-stained work clothes pack its dilapidated and pothole-strewn main road, in places six or seven lanes wide, as it hugs the coast of the Banda Sea in Indonesia. Mass traffic crawls towards Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, better known as IMIP, the global epicenter of nickel production… Ten years ago, Labota was a fishing village; today it has been subsumed into a sprawling city centered around IMIP, a $15 billion, 3,000-hectare industrial complex containing steel mills, coal-fired power plants and manganese processors, complete with its own airport and seaport. Built as a joint venture between Chinese and Indonesian industrial companies, it is at the heart of Indonesia’s efforts to supply the electric vehicle market with nickel, an essential component of batteries… This is especially true for Tesla, which has signed multi-billion dollar deals with companies on the site and is said to be in talks to set up its own manufacturing plant in the Southeast Asian country. Is… Meeting this demand has come at a huge social and environmental cost. Workers say deaths and injuries are common at IMIP. Health professionals and environmentalists say the polluted air and water cause respiratory problems, disease and eye injuries, and destroy forests and fisheries. The rush to expand production has pushed local communities and infrastructure to the brink of collapse…Indonesia is home to the world’s largest nickel deposits, much of which is in Sulawesi, an island equatorial east of Borneo. Historically, nickel ore was shipped unprocessed, but a decade ago, in an effort to attract investment in heavy industries, the Indonesian government banned its export. Shortly before the ban took effect, at a ceremony attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Chinese steel giant Tsingshan Holding Group, one of largest nickel producers in the world, has signed an agreement with Indonesian miner Bintang Delapan Group to build IMIP. Yudhoyono’s successor, Joko Widodo, continued the industrialization effort, courting the electric vehicle industry in particular… signed a $9 billion contract with mining company PT Aneka Tamban and the Indonesia Battery Corporation. In August of the same year, Tesla struck a $5 billion deal with two Chinese companies working at IMIP, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and CNGR Advanced Material. Chinese companies have come to dominate the electric vehicle supply chain, buying up mines and processing facilities around the world…WIRED spoke to dozens of IMIP workers, including five employed by Tesla supplier PT Huayue Nickel Cobalt (HNC). Many workers arrived less than six months ago, and they describe working up to 15 hours a day, earning less than $25, less than the Indonesian median wage of around $30 a month. Some have not had a day off for three months… Several say they suffer from breathing difficulties… These are not isolated cases. According to Bahodopi Community Health Center, a regional clinic covering IMIP, 52% of patients arrived last year with acute respiratory infections. A number of nickel welders who spoke to WIRED reported eye pain, likely caused by particles in the air, suggesting their safety equipment was inadequate…Workers’ rights campaigners say that in his desire to invest in its nickel sector, the Indonesian government has weakened protections for workers. Last year, the government of President Joko Widodo pushed through a “controversial omnibus job creation law”, after more than two years of constitutional and legal challenges, which relaxed environmental protections and workers’ rights. The government presented it as a way to attract foreign investment. Activists say this is why authorities are particularly keen to avoid a confrontation with Chinese companies, because of the billions of dollars they are pouring into Indonesia…Labour issues at IMIP sit alongside serious concerns in Indonesia about the environmental impact of the nickel industry. According to a Brookings Institute report in September, Indonesia's nickel sector is "particularly carbon-intensive and environmentally damaging" due to its reliance on coal…However, despite evidence that the nickel rush, driven by demand for electric vehicles, has already exceeded the bounds of social and environmental sustainability, the industry continues to expand in Indonesia… To take advantage of the coming pressure, the owners of IMIP are doubling the size of the site and are in the process of building a second park, Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP), on the neighboring Maluku Islands, which will eventually cover 5,000 hectares.

