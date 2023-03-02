Xi Jinping meets Belarusian leader, announces ‘unbreakable’ friendship : NPR







. Pavel Orlovsky/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

Pavel Orlovsky/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday met Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Chinese state media, Lukashenko was greeted with a 21-gun salute in Tiananmen Square, where he reviewed honor guard troops with Xi, who then declared Sino friendship. – “unbreakable” Belarusian. The meeting comes a week after Beijing called for a ceasefire and peace talks to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, two neighbors of Belarus. It also follows the commitment of China and Russia to strengthen their cooperation. “Facing an international situation full of instability and uncertainty, China is ready to work with Belarus to promote the healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries at a high level,” Xi told Lukashenko. Xi said the two sides should continue to enhance political mutual trust and “always be true friends and good partners for each other.” China and Belarus “should support each other in the chosen development path, support each other in safeguarding core interests, oppose interference in internal affairs by external forces, and safeguard sovereignty and political security. of the two countries”. China’s state news agency Xinhua said the two leaders had exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, with Xi reiterating China’s position. Lukashenko has been cited as say that Belarus “shares and fully supports” China’s position and proposal for a political settlement of the crisis. Described in a Chinese Foreign Ministry guidance document On the anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war last week, the plan also criticizes unilateral sanctions and calls for recognition of “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries”. China has close ties with Russia and has never condemned its invasion of Ukraine. The United States has been disdainful of China’s policy document, although the leaders of Ukraine And France responded more positively and said they wanted to discuss it with Xi. Russian forces launched part of their offensive against Ukraine last year via Belarus. Xi and Lukashenko signed a joint statement on the further development of the “China-Belarus All-Weather Strategic Partnership”, and witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of trade, industry, agriculture, customs , science and technology, health, tourism, sports, localities and others. Lukashenko has been president of the former Soviet republic since 1994 and won a sixth term in 2020 in an election widely believed to be fraudulent. Lukashenko’s continued rule in the aftermath of the election sparked months of street protests, which the regime met with a violent crackdown. His government and associates have been subjected to repeated rounds of Western sanctions following these events and to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

