Reforms will mean more power for Communist Party leader Xi Jinping: Radio Free Asia analysts

Structural reforms of the ruling Chinese Communist Party leadership, which could bring the government’s security and intelligence branches under the direct control of the ruling party, rather than the country’s cabinet, suggest a new attempt to consolidate power policy in the hands of leader Xi Jinping as well as possible war readiness, analysts say.

Party leader Xi Jinping told a high-level political meeting in Beijing on Tuesday that the next session of China’s endorsement parliament, the National People’s Congress, would see the party strengthen “unified leadership” on science and technology institutions, as well as the country’s financial institutions and “government accountability”. The announcement suggests further internal government and party crackdowns.

A draft institutional reform plan is currently being discussed which will be “more relevant, more intensive, have a wider reach and touch deeper interests” than previous structures, state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying. Of the reunion.

Although officials have yet to release exact details of the restructuring, Japan-based Chinese commentator Hong Xiangnan said plans would likely include setting up the Ministry of Public Security, which governs the system. police, and the Ministry of State Security, which governs the state security apparatus and intelligence operations abroad, under the aegis of the party.

“The only way to achieve this is to strengthen the party at the expense of the state,” Hong said. “It will turn government departments into administrative offices, responsible for running errands and doing the heavy lifting.”

“They will do the basic administrative work, but the core of policy making will be removed and will go to strengthen the party leadership,” he said. “We’re not talking about a merger of party and state here.”

He said the reforms will likely include the establishment of a powerful internal affairs committee under the central leadership of the Communist Party in Beijing.

Unlike other committees and commissions, local governments are unlikely to be called upon to set up their own local internal affairs committee branches, which will be run top-down from Beijing, Hong said.

“It will not be necessary to have branches at different levels of government,” he said.

If the reforms actually implement such a plan, the internal affairs committee might look quite similar to the People’s Commissariat of Internal Affairs in the former Soviet Union, which was responsible for ensuring internal revolutionary order and security of the country. state, as well as homeland security. safeguarding state property, guarding national borders and registering births, deaths, marriages and divorces, according to a July 11, 1934 report in the Soviet newspaper Izvestia.

An unprecedented official control

Such a plan, if implemented, comes at a time of unprecedented official control over people’s personal and political lives, with the transfer of law enforcement powers local neighborhood committees and the establishment of local militias to stimulate the “maintenance of stability“, a law enforcement system aimed at preventing dissent and nipping protest in the bud.

Hong said it was significant that Xi only mentioned the plans now, on the eve of the National People’s Congress in Beijing, and that they were not released during the 20th party congress in October.

“Then suddenly they hold a second plenary session of the Central Committee and announce institutional reforms, just before the parliamentary sessions,” he said.

“It shows that it was not possible to implement what was decided at the first plenary session [in the wake of the party congress]or at least it’s likely,” Hong said.

Singapore-based pro-Chinese Lianhe Zaobao The newspaper reported “rumors that there may be relevant reforms in the financial system and the political and legal system”.

“In addition, the ministries of human resources and social security can integrate with the ministry of civil affairs,” he added.

The newspaper also quotes analysts as saying the reform will “bring more light to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and weaken the power of the government.”

Bringing China Back to the 1950s

The Chinese state is already subordinate to the political power of the ruling party, but Xi Jinping has sought to amplify this principle even further in his own brand of political ideology, a move that analysts say is already creating a cult of personality around the Chinese leaderwho is currently serving a third term without formal obligation to resign.

Prior to Xi’s rise to supreme power, government departments generally served as a useful check on the personal agendas of leaders, providing at least some measure of internal checks and balances on the power of individuals within the party-state.

People watch a live broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping during the introduction of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, on a screen at a shopping mall in Qingzhou, east China’s Shandong province, 23 October 2022. Xi creates a cult of personality around him, analysts say. Credit: AFP

Veteran journalist Ma Ju said the theme of reforms seemed to herald more aggressive party control over all aspects of people’s lives, a concept that is in line with reforms that have already taken place under Xi.

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has already bolstered his own personal power at the expense of other high-ranking leaders, especially his prime minister, whom he has taken over responsibility to manage the economy in recent years.

As early as January 2014, Xi had taken back the task of leading the “task force” that will implement Premier Li Keqiang’s reforms.

“Now we see that they need to sharpen their knives, both for external and internal use,” Ma said. China on a war footing.”

“They will control everything, plan everything and order everything,” Ma said. “It is more important than ever for them to have control over their own fundamentals.”

Ma said the discourse on efficiency is likely linked to the disconnect between making a political decision at the highest level in Beijing and implementing it on the ground.

“The Ministry of Public Security has always been obedient to the party, but now it will have to cooperate with the decisions taken a few days earlier, within the framework of an army-led system engaged in the mighty struggle,” said- he declared. in a possible reference to Xi threatens to invade Democratic Taiwan.

Merge Part and State

THE Lianhe Zaobao quoted Lu Xi, assistant professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, as saying the restructuring will further blur the line between party and state.

“It is a reform that goes in the opposite direction of the separation of party and state,” Lu said, quoting the newspaper. “The status of the Council of State and the importance of the Prime Minister in the functioning and decision-making process of the country will be further weakened.”

This year’s restructuring is widely seen as the second wave of reforms launched by Xi at the National People’s Congress in March 2018, according to the Lianhe Zaobao.

The congress is expected to see Xi Jinping re-elected as president or head of state, Li Qiang succeeding Li Keqiang as Premier of the State Council and Zhao Leji succeeding Li Zhanshu as President of the State Council. National People’s Congress, according to the newspaper.

Wang Huning will replace Wang Yang as chairman of the national committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, while Ding Xuexiang will replace Han Zheng as executive vice premier.

It is widely believed that Han Zheng will succeed Wang Qishan as the next vice president, according to the newspaper.

The English language world times The newspaper said “timely reforms can push for a more scientific leadership of party and state institutions,” citing Zhang Shuhua, director of the institute of political science at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

“China is preparing for the new era of development. [under Xi’s leadership] while dealing with complicated national and international situations,” he said.

The 14th National People’s Congress will open in Beijing on March 5.

Translated by Luisetta Mudie.