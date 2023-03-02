Turkey’s Erdogan shows why strong men are weak





The old idea that autocracies are better than noisy democracies at getting things done has found new life during the coronavirus pandemic. Many Western commentators have argued that while democracies hesitated and debated, autocracies reacted quickly and mobilized their resources. Sometimes that can be true, but only if you’re the right kind of autocracy. It turned out that President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Turkey is not one of them. Erdogan’s response to the country’s devastating earthquake on February 6 has been painfully slow and uncoordinated. But regimes where power is centralized are supposed to be fast and organized. All Erdogan had to do was pick up the phone and order his commanders to send NATO’s second largest army to hard-hit towns, mobilize bureaucracy to send much-needed aid and deploy emergency response teams. He does not have. Just minutes after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck 10 Turkish provinces, troops stood ready to respond and assist in search and rescue operations. Yet in the critical first hours, the order from the top never came. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) also did not rush to help the victims. For what? In a brilliant book, Timothy Frye tells us that strong men aren’t as strong as we all think. Being an autocrat is no easy feat. Autocratic leaders, especially in personalist autocracies such as the Turkeys, face trade-offs. They rally support by promising to get things done, but the things they need to do to build their one-person rule end up undermining their ability to keep that promise. One of the first things strongmen do when centralizing power is to weaken institutions. But weak institutions make it difficult for them to govern, which ultimately undermines their reign as a strongman.

Erdogan, in his 20 years at the helm, gutted the country’s institutions and placed incompetent loyalists in key positions to centralize power in his own hands. It made Erdogan the strongest man in the country, but left the state barely functioning. One of the most striking examples of institutional erosion is that of Erdogans deletion of the Turkish army, which went far beyond the legitimate aim of limiting the role of generals in politics. Disaster relief is an important part of the job of most modern armies. They can act quickly and provide medical and logistical support after natural disasters. As part of his efforts to curb the power of the generals, Erdogan bare the military of its ability to respond spontaneously to national disasters such as earthquakes, establishing AFAD to take on this role instead. The organization, like all other state agencies in Turkey, quickly became a tool for Erdogan to build support at home and abroad. He stuffed the AFAD with incompetent loyalists and made it part of a network of faith-based aid organizations to push the narrative that Erdogan was the protector of Muslims everywhere. Advertisements showing AFAD providing aid to Muslims in need appear everywhere on TV stations and pro-government newspapers, and they are displayed at events in municipalities controlled by the Justice and Development Party of ‘Erdogans. In reality, however, AFAD lacks the resources, experience and human capital to carry out the mission for which it was created. The person in charge of its disaster response department is a theology graduate with no experience in disaster relief who previously served in Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs. Despite its notorious shortcomings, AFAD operates with a small budget and a staff of just over 7,000 people whose organization was set up after the earthquake. All rescue efforts and humanitarian aid had to go through it, and no other state agency, international aid group or non-governmental organization could lift a finger without AFAD’s permission. Even Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, criticized for not deploying troops quickly enough to quake-hit areas, hinted that his troops were ready to help but were never given the order. Tens of thousands of victims died because Erdogan and those close to him did not want anyone, especially the military, to overshadow the agency he created. The man who came to power promising to get things done could not keep that promise in Turkey’s darkest hour because his one-man rule crippled the country’s institutions and eroded the foundations of governance. The earthquake has not only shed light on how Erdogan has damaged state capacity over the two decades he has been in power; it also revealed where his priorities lie. Like all autocrats, Erdogan had to make a compromise between enriching his family and those around him and serving the people. It’s a difficult balance to find. If an autocrat chooses to please his cronies at the expense of the people, he could face popular protest. If he decides to serve the public by redirecting government spending at the expense of his cronies, he could be challenged by the small circle around him. Over the past decade, Erdogan has consistently chosen the former over the latter. His controversial and unorthodox speech Monetary Policy cutting interest rates despite spiraling inflation made his already wealthy cronies even wealthier, while runaway Food prices and skyrocketing rents crushed those at the bottom. Poverty soared as millions of Turks were unable to meet their basic needs. While awarding infrastructure and construction contracts to cronies who cut corners on security has brought in billions of dollars for Erdogan’s inner circle, the shoddy residences they built have turned into graves for tens of thousands of people. Erdogan could finally pay the price for all this. Turkish presidential and legislative elections are expected to take place in June. No matter how hard the Erdogan-controlled media tries to spin things, the scale of the devastation prevents Erdogan from hiding his government’s incompetent response. This darkens his outlook. Postponing the elections to a later date will not solve its problems either. The earthquake compounded Turkey’s existing economic, social and political difficulties, leaving the country and Erdogan’s prospects worse off. Erdogans Turkey is a powerful reminder that strong men do not bring stability and do not get things done. They are at worst when their country needs it most. The tragedy that struck two weeks ago reminds us that Turkey does not need a strongman; it needs strong and capable institutions.

