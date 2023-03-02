Belarusian President Lukashenko to arrive in Beijing for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping





Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday to begin a three-day trip during which he will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The state visit by Lukashenko, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, comes after Beijing issued a position paper on Russia’s war in Ukraine, insisting it is a party neutral and calling for dialogue between the two parties. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Photos: Natalia Kolesnikova and Noel Celis/AFP. It also follows claims by the United States and NATO that Beijing may be considering sending weapons to Russia as the conflict enters its second year. China has vigorously denied these allegations. Ahead of Lukashenko’s visit, Beijing hailed its comprehensive, all-weather strategic partnership with Minsk. In an interview with China’s official Xinhua news agency, the Belarusian leader said he was looking forward to meeting his old friend Xi. He also hailed Beijing’s position paper as a testament to its peaceful foreign policy as well as a new and original step that will have great impact around the world, Xinhua added. Today, not a single problem in the world cannot be solved without China, Lukashenko said. Xi has spoken to Putin several times since the start of the war, but has not done so with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) meets his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow on February 17, 2023. Photo: Vladimir Astapkovitch/Sputnik/AFP. Lukashenko is a close ally of Putin and supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus shares a border with Ukraine and Russia, but is financially and politically dependent on the Putin administration. A year after allowing Russia to use Belarus as a launch pad for its Ukraine offensive, Lukashenko has said he is ready to do so again if Minsk feels threatened. kyiv has also expressed fears that Belarus could once again support Moscow in its war effort. In September last year, Xi and Lukashenko met in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, where they once again hailed their all-weather partnership. Lukashenko’s visit to Beijing follows Monday’s announcement that the European Union had extended sanctions against Belarus for another year over Minsk’s crackdown on political opposition and support for war in Russia. . The bloc has hit Belarus with several waves of sanctions since Lukashenko launched a brutal crackdown on demonstrators protesting a disputed election in 2020. The sanctions have been extended until February next year, the European Council, which represents 27 EU member states, said in a statement. Support HKFP |Code of Ethics |Error/typing error? |Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency & Annual Report < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hongkongfp.com/2023/02/28/belarus-president-lukashenko-to-arrive-in-beijing-for-talks-with-chinese-leader-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos