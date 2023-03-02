Police are investigating the burning of a photo of Erdogan at the Turkish embassy on Sunday | News





Protesters burned a photo of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Turkish embassy in Helsinki on Sunday, the tabloid Ilta-Sanomat reported on Wednesday. Police are investigating the case as a possible defamation case. Chief Superintendent Heikki Porola of the Helsinki Police Department said the incident was observed by a police patrol on duty in the Kaivopuisto district. When something is burned in a public place, it arouses interest, and when it is established that it is a photo of the Turkish president, there is reason to suspect that a crime of defamation has been committed , Porola told Finnish news agency STT on Wednesday. According to Porola, burning a photo can be a criminal offence. If an identifiable image of someone is burned, it could fit the hallmarks of a crime, he said. Porola said police were not notified before the protest, as required by law. According to him, there were about 20 participants, who were masked. Four people were arrested at the scene but have since been released. In addition to defamation, some protesters are suspected of resisting and harassing an official. According to a press release from the Kurdistan Action Group, which co-organized the protest, police reacted aggressively and sprayed a protester with pepper spray. Porola said he was unaware of any sprays or gases used. According to Ilta-Somat, those detained included “both ethnic Finns and people of foreign origin”. The newspaper reports that the protest was organized by the anti-authoritarian “Group A” along with the Kurdistan Action Group. They said it was a protest against Turkey’s offensive against Kurdistan, its totalitarian domestic policy and the granting of arms export licenses to Ankara. On Monday, Reuters reported that NATO talks between Turkey and Sweden and Finland were due to resume in March in Brussels. This follows a delay in January sparked by a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm.

