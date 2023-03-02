Xi Jinping’s planned revival of China’s financial watchdog exerts more control over the party





BEIJING: The Chinese Communist Party’s plans to relaunch a top economic watchdog after two decades signal that President Xi Jinping is pushing for increased surveillance of the financial sector, analysts say, as part of a broader tightening of control by Xi and the party.

Xi, who won an unprecedented third term in October, plans to resurrect the Central Financial Works Commission (CFWC), which will report directly to the party’s central leadership, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

A decision to revive the commission could be revealed following the annual gathering of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the people said. The NPC, which is due to start its session on Sunday, is expected to confirm a new list of economic leaders chosen by Xi.

The State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CFWC was introduced in 1998 under Jiang Zemin, establishing a role for the party within the central bank and financial regulators but without influencing their activities, state media reported at the time. It was disbanded in 2003.

“If the CFWC is indeed revived, it will exert a strong influence on the financial system, including by appointing staff to key positions,” said Xie Sun, senior lecturer in Chinese and East Asian affairs at King’s College London.

“Thanks to the CFWC, Xi and its allies could proceed more quickly with a reshuffle to replace the remaining technocrats with people more loyal to them,” he said.

The CFWC would be led by a member of the elite seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, the two sources said, with new prime minister Li Qiang or Ding Xuexiang being the main candidates, one said.

China’s financial sector is overseen by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission, with the cabinet’s Financial Stability and Development Committee at the top.

All are government bodies, as opposed to party organizations.

Under the proposed new structure, the party would take on a leadership role for the economy and regulators.

“The situation is very different from when the CFWC was first established,” said Xu Tianchen, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Checks and balances?

During Jiang’s era , state media spoke of the need to ensure separation of party responsibilities from those of government and corporations. Under Xi, the role of the party is much more pervasive.

“Overall, senior management is not very satisfied with the situation in the financial sector, and the problem is related to the political position of public financial institutions,” Xu said, pointing to what he called a frustration among senior party officials. that their directives are not properly implemented.

Analysts said the PBOC could lose more of its already limited independence if the CFWC was brought back with a mandate that included determining the direction of economic policy.

“Xi wants centralized, vertical power everywhere through Party committees that report directly to him,” said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

“The problem is that we don’t know if the CFWC will have checks and balances,” he said.

Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said the CFWC could be a better way to monitor financial system risks emerging from industries such as real estate.

“But it could also lead to policies overriding certain market forces, which may not be ideal for financial liberalization “, she says.

