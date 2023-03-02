Xi Jinping chairs consultative meeting

BEIJING — The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Tuesday held a consultative meeting in Beijing’s Zhongnanhai with the central committees of other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) and personalities without party affiliation, who were briefed on the reform plan of Party and state institutions, a list of proposed candidates for the leadership positions of state institutions to be recommended to the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), and a list of proposed leadership candidates of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee to be recommended to the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. The meeting was also held to hear their views on the above issues.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chaired the meeting and delivered an important speech.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

In his speech, Xi Jinping said important steps were taken at the 20th CPC National Congress to deepen the reform of Party and state institutions. They include specific requirements to deepen the reform of the financial system, improve the system in which the Party Central Committee exercises unified leadership over science and technology work, optimize the government accountability system and organizational structure, improve the institutions of coordination for the decision of the Party Central Committee. developing and deliberating state affairs, and optimizing the allocation of human resources for Party and state institutions. Efforts were specified for Party building to guide governance at the community level, to intensify Party building in mixed-ownership and non-state enterprises, and to improve Party building management systems in professional associations, academic societies and chambers of commerce, among others. In order to implement these demands made at the 20th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee formulated the draft plan for the reform of Party and state institutions on the basis of study and analysis. thorough as well as a broad solicitation of opinions. After being considered and adopted at the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, part of the reform plan will be submitted to the first session of the 14th NPC for deliberation in accordance with applicable legal procedures. In general, the reform of Party and state institutions this time, focusing on key industries and areas, is more focused and intensified, covering many areas and involving a wide range of interests. It focuses on solving difficult problems that are of great importance and concern to society, which will have a great impact on economic and social development.

Xi pointed out that the first session of the 14th NPC and the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee are about to be held. The election of new senior officials of state institutions and the new leadership of the CPPCC National Committee is an important task of this year’s two sessions. This is also an important question concerning the overall situation.

The CPC Central Committee attaches great importance to the organization of the staff of the NPC and the CPPCC National Committee, and has made arrangements, discussed them in a certain framework, and also sought opinions. During the deliberations, it was agreed that in deciding the candidates for the new leadership of state institutions and the CPPCC National Committee, we should fully implement Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. ; fully understand the decisive importance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the Party Central Committee and the whole Party and establishing the leading role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism in Chinese for a new era; enhance awareness of the need to maintain political integrity, think broadly, follow the core leadership and stay aligned with the central leadership of the Party; remain confident in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics; and maintain General Secretary Xi Jinping’s central position in the CPC Central Committee and the Party as a whole and maintain the Central Committee’s authority and its centralized and unified leadership. We must firmly stay on the path of socialist political advancement with Chinese characteristics, uphold unity between Party leadership, people’s rule and rule-based governance, strengthen the work of the NPC and of the CPPCC National Committee, and join forces from all sectors.

We should adhere to the principle that the Party manages and supervises officials, select officials on the basis of both integrity and ability, with more emphasis on integrity, and on the basis of merit, regardless of their background, apply the criteria for judging competent public servants in the new era and the requirements of loyalty, integrity and accountability, and set high standards of political commitment, integrity and image for candidates . Based on comprehensive listening to opinions, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee thoroughly considered candidates’ qualifications, various structural requirements and work needs before submitting proposed candidate lists, which have submitted to the second plenary session of the 20th CPC. Central Committee for deliberation, Xi said.

Xi said he hopes other political parties, ACFIC and personalities with no political affiliation will fully understand the great importance of reforming Party and state institutions, align their thoughts and actions with the plan. reform and vigorously support the reform, so as to ensure the smooth running of the work of the sessions of the NPC and the CPPCC National Committee and make the two sessions democratic, unified, consistent and in an atmosphere of integrity.

Xi said he hopes the central committees of other political parties, the ACFIC and personalities without party affiliation could have a clear understanding of the situation and convey trust, unite and bring their members and contacts to the general public to follow up. closely, in both reflection and action, the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, actively provide advice and suggestions, consolidate a broad consensus, effectively dispel doubts, educate and guide them in a targeted manner, so as to to join forces and strive together to achieve the goal goals and tasks throughout the year.

Among those who delivered speeches were Zheng Jianbang, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang Revolutionary Committee, Ding Zhongli, Chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League, Hao Mingjin, Chairman of the Central Committee of National Democratic Construction of China . Association, Cai Dafeng, Chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for the Promotion of Democracy, He Wei, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants’ and Workers’ Democratic Party, Jiang Zuojun, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Chinese Zhi Gong Party, Wu Weihua, Chairman of the Central Committee of Jiusan Society, Su Hui, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Autonomous Democratic League, Gao Yunlong, Chairman of ACFIC, and Li Wei, a representative of personalities without party affiliation.

They believed that the plan for the reform of the Party and state institutions and the proposed lists of candidates for the leadership positions of state institutions and the leadership of the CPPCC National Committee were drawn up on the basis of consultations. and in-depth deliberations, reflecting the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and carrying forward the cause of the Party and the country on the new journey in the new era.

They expressed their strong support for the reform plan and the proposed lists, and offered their advice and suggestions on the further reform of Party and state institutions, as well as efforts to support the strengthening of the self-improvement of non-CCP parties.

Wang Chen, Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, He Lifeng, Zhang Qingli and Chen Xi, as well as officials from relevant central departments, attended the meeting.

Non-CPC members, including Chen Zhu, Wan Gang, Chen Xiaoguang, Gu Shengzu, Liu Xincheng, Shao Hong, He Baoxiang, Wang Guangqian, Qin Boyong, Zhu Yongxin, Yang Zhen, Zhang Endi, Li Yuefeng and Zhou Zhonghe also attended the meeting.