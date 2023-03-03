Politics
Li Qiang, China’s second most powerful man, whom Australia must get to know
Over the past 10 years, Xi has jeopardized the role of prime minister, said Alfred Wu, associate professor of China politics at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. Xi Jinping just wants to be No. 1.
Li has been a Xi man since he was his chief of staff as a local party official in Zhejiang two decades ago and has followed the Chinese president up the ranks of the party hierarchy to the standing committee of the Politburo.
It’s a yes, said Wu, who saw Lis rise with Xi during their formative years in southern China.
He will look more like a secretary than a prime minister.
Many of his Zhejiang peers, known as the New Zhejiang Army, also did well. They are the only remaining faction on the standing committee after Xi wiped out his rivals at the National Party Congress in November.
Li Xi, China’s top disciplinary official, and Cai Qi, the party’s first secretary, also apprenticed with Xi in Zhejiang. All three are now members of the standing committee, giving Xi and his closest lieutenants four of the seven most powerful positions in China.
Zhejiang represents Xi’s main power base, said Wu Guoguang of the University of Victoria in Canada.
Li will be at the top of the Xis pyramid. He will also be a crucial ear for foreign governments, including Australia.
His past reveals a flirtation with smaller government, freedom of information and pro-business policies that have changed dramatically in Xi’s 10 years in power.
In 2013, Li gave a rare interview with the chinese business magazine, Caixin. Zhejiang’s then-secretary hailed the province’s entrepreneurial spirit, which has few natural resources but has become a pioneer in high-tech manufacturing.
They have an attitude toward business that says it’s glorious to earn even a penny, Li said.
There are two layers of meaning to this phrase. The first is that making money is glorious, not shameful. The second is that earning even a little money is glorious. They are unafraid of hard work, unafraid of small profits, and unafraid of others who may look down on them.
The sentiment was not uncommon in the heady days of China’s double-digit growth rates, but Li went further than most in flirting with deregulation.
In recent years, I have sometimes felt that the visible hand of government has become a hand that cannot stand still, he said. There are three things we need to do to modernize our governance process: we need to be limited, make a difference and be effective.
It wasn’t just Lis’ dance with the liberal economic rhetoric more commonly seen in Washington or Canberra. In 2014, Li had proposed turning the historic town of Wuzhen into a pilot area to allow some residents to break out of China’s Great Firewall and access the global internet.
The provincial government strives to make Wuzhen a venue for global internet entrepreneurs and innovators to brainstorm and explore possibilities for cooperation, he said.
The proposal was rejected by Beijing, but Li continued to date Chinese tech stars.
The power of such an entrepreneurial icon is invaluable. Jack Ma and a host of other visiting IT tycoons are sure to boost the morale of ambitious newcomers and start-ups, Li said.
Ma disappeared for six months in 2021 during a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech titans. The Alibaba founder fell out of favor, but that did little to help Li’s rise.
In 2017, he was named party secretary of Shanghai, Xi’s former post, and set on track for the Politburo. The period was marked by a few trading successes, including the opening of the $600 billion STAR market on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Tesla Gigafactory, but little public comment from the once outspoken party official.
In his last six months in this role, he faced the greatest test of his career: a spiraling COVID-19 outbreak that forced millions of Shanghai residents to stay confined to their apartments, triggering protests that have become the precursor to civil unrest across China. year.
[The] Shanghai’s party secretary should just admit his mistake and step down, a user wrote on Chinese social media service Weibo. A shameless politician has destroyed Shanghai, said another.
The Wall Street Journal reported in November that Li was not personally supportive of the ongoing lockdowns and was even raised using mRNA vaccines made in the West, but both of these claims ultimately fell on deaf ears in Beijing.
A year later and on the eve of his ascension to the post of prime minister, the people of Shanghai do not give him much credit. Their concerns, like most Chinese workers, focus on the challenges of daily life, not the machinations of the party elite.
He’s an almost unknown person, said Jin, who only asked to be known by his last name because the subject is politically sensitive in China. As a Shanghainese, I don’t feel proud. Because they are not native to Shanghai. Xi Jinping served in Shanghai for less than a year.
His only gold plating but made no real contribution to Shanghai. His appointment as prime minister will make no difference to the people of Shanghai.
Man, a DiDi carpool driver, said he never paid attention to who Shanghai’s party secretary was because it made no difference to him.
Can it help us make money? If so, I will, he said.
Chameleon, faceless man or quiet economic agitator, one way or another, Australia will want to get to know Li.
He knows Xi pretty well, so he can deliver messages to Xi, Wu said. But I really think there’s only one number 1 in China, so people have to be realistic.
On the same day Li hosted Xi’s speech to party loyalists in February, the US Navy released footage of him retrieving a Chinese-made balloon that had blown across America. The days leading up to it had seen diplomatic spades and military threats reverberate across the Pacific.
Xi’s message was clear: China’s modernization dispels the myth that modernization equals Westernization.
His task will be to implement this vision and the division it carries with it.
