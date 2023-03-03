Boris Johnson feared Britain’s second lockdown was based on ‘very flawed’ Covid data





Earlier posts show how Mr Johnson was told that lifting lockdown restrictions earlier than expected was not what the public wanted. On June 6, 2020, Mr Johnson sent a message to Mr Hancock saying he was thinking a lot about June 15. On June 15, the government planned to open non-essential retail businesses, but messages from Mr Johnson suggest he wanted to do more. The Prime Minister then wrote: At the moment we could do non-essential retail, a little more for families, a little outdoor hospitality and announce that we cannot do all primary schools from here July, comments that suggest he believed he would open these areas before the plateau date from mid-June. However, Mr Johnson went on to say that James Slack, his official spokesman, and Lee Cain, his communications director, still believe the whole package will be too far ahead of public opinion. Mr Hancock responded by saying that the reproduction rate known as R was very close to one and so I think Slackie and Lee are correct. The then health secretary continued: I think it’s too early for outdoor hospitality and they don’t expect it until next month. On schools, he added: Everyone agreed that there is no more on schools until September. The Health Secretary concluded: My view is that the public is right and we need to keep our cool. After being warned that this was not what the public expected, the government did not allow the outdoor reception to open until July 4. However, he told the audience that was because it was as soon as the evidence allowed. Messages appear to contrast with public statements The comments in the June 6 WhatsApp messages appear to contrast with what the government has said publicly. Two days later, on June 8, 2020, in response to a question about the opening of schools, Mr Hancock said there were very difficult policy judgments based on the best science available, always guided by that science. Four days later, on June 10, 2020, Mr Johnson gave the impression that the government was not opening schools until September for scientific reasons, unlike Mr Hancock saying on WhatsApp that Mr Johnson should no longer look at the schools because everyone accepted that there weren’t any. more on schools until September. Responding to a question from BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg about schools, Mr Johnson said: Of course we would have liked to be in a position where we could have had the rest of the primary school back for a few weeks before the summer holidays. summer. . We wanted to do it if it should be possible.

