The 9 weirdest things Boris Johnson said in his Global Soft Power Summit speech

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information

Boris Johnson used a speech at the Global Soft Power Summit in London to have his say on everything from the Rishi Sunaks Brexit deal to his Partygate fine.

The former prime minister finally broke his silence on the post-Brexit deal with the EU to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, saying he would not regain control of Brussels.

Mr Johnson said it would be very difficult to vote for the deal struck by Mr Sunak, urging the Prime Minister to consider using his bill to unilaterally overturn the protocol if it does not work.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the Global Soft Power Summit ” height=”2048″ width=”3072″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the Global Soft Power Summit (PENNSYLVANIA)

Mr Johnson was introduced on stage by Brand Finance plc CEO David Haigh, who explained he had been asked to brief the former Prime Minister ahead of his speech but decided against it as he did not don’t listen to briefings, he says exactly what he wants. So I have no idea what’s in his speech.

And Mr Johnson did not disappoint. Here are examples of the more unusual things he said.

1. His name was aw***** during his morning run

Boris Johnson reveals someone shouted an expletive insult at him during a morning run

Mr Johnson began his speech by revealing that someone had shouted an expletive insult at him during his morning run.

He told how he was called aw***** by a fit young man in a London park.

He described the exchange as a happy London greeting that showed the minimal gap between government and the governed in Britain.

2. No one will stop me from reciting the Oompa Loompas song

Boris Johnson quotes Augustus Gloop’s song in defense of free speech at Soft Power Summit

Referring to the recent controversy over the editing of Roald Dahl’s books to remove language considered offensive, Mr Johnson spoke of the privilege of living in a country that enjoys freedom of speech.

He said: Of course people should be vigilant about free speech, but no one is going to stop me from reciting the Oompa Loompas song, about Augustus Gloop.

The former prime minister also said no one should be banned from reading the original James Bond novels, which have also been reissued, although no such ban has been put in place.

3. He said we shouldn’t give away the Elgin Marbles

In January, it was revealed that George Osborne, chairman of the British Museum and former Conservative chancellor, had struck a deal with Athens as part of a cultural exchange to return the Elgin Marbles to Greece.

The 2,500-year-old marbles were taken by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century when he was British Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, and have been the subject of controversy over where they should be displayed.

Mr Johnson said: We can no more deport them (the Elgin Marbles) than we should deport the 40 per cent of Londoners born overseas.

4. He said he didn’t understand why he was fined for Partygate

Mr Johnson was fined for breaking lockdown rules when he was Prime Minister for attending a rally in Downing Street during the Covid lockdown.

In his speech, he said he still did not understand why he was fined, but he understood the importance of the rule of law and freedom within the rule of law .

The law is enforced here without fear or favour, he said.

5. Angela Merkel called Mr Johnson’s Brexit bill a Shakespearean tragedy

Boris Johnson says Angela Merkel called Brexit bill a Shakespearean tragedy

Mr Johnson claimed former German Chancellor Angela Merkel once told him that getting the Brexit deal through Parliament would be a Shakespearean tragedy.

He said he was delighted when the bill was passed in the House of Commons.

6. Brexit saved lives as it facilitated the UK’s Rapid Vaccine Deployment Program

Mr Johnson linked Brexit and the UK rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

More than 120 million injections had been deployed by February 2021. However, 70% of them were administered in the 50 richest countries in the world.

In contrast, only 0.1% of vaccine doses have been administered in the world’s 50 poorest countries, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

7. This doesn’t mean we’re all going to be attacked by killer tomatoes.

Mr Johnson criticized Rishi Sunaks’ approach to Brexit, saying: ‘Brexit is no use if you don’t do things differently’.

He said: This is not about taking back control of the UK, and although there are easements, this is really a version of the solution that was proposed last year to Liz Truss when she was Foreign Secretary. It is the graciously adamant EU to allow us to do what we want to do in our own country, not by our laws, but by theirs.

He said that under the Windsor framework British genome-edited tomatoes could not go into making a cheese and tomato sandwich in Northern Ireland, which is a big regret.

He said genome editing doesn’t mean Frankenfoods. That doesn’t mean we’re all going to be attacked by killer tomatoes.

8. In the fight between the Russian bear and Paddington, my money is on Paddington

Referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s role as the voice of Ukraine’s Paddington Bear in his country, Johnson urged other countries to support Ukraine in the war against Russia.

He also pointed to the UK’s role in arming Ukraine, something he claimed the UK would not have been able to do if it was still in the EU.

9. No intention of doing anything big again in politics

Asked about his future plans, Mr Johnson said: I think it is very, very unlikely that I will need to do anything big in politics again.

He ran in the Tory leadership race to replace Liz Truss after initially saying he was ready to return to Downing Street and returned home from a vacation in the Caribbean to rally support.

However, Mr Johnson was only able to secure 60 public statements of support from Tory MPs, and his claim to have amassed the 100 nominations required to be on the ballot was treated with contempt by supporters of Sunak. He then retired from the race.