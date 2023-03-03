Boris Johnson mocks for not understanding basic math





Highly educated former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been ridiculed for misinterpreting some basic numbers during the pandemic as he showed his frustration with the struggling economy. Twitter users questioned whether maths education at Eton was poor after Johnson, anxious about a return to Downing Street, struggled with the difference between a percentage and a probability figure. It’s one of the revelations in a cache of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages linked to Matt Hancocks’ time as health secretary, which have been handed over to the daily telegraph. In a group discussion with key officials in August 2020, the newspaper reports Johnson saying he just read somewhere that fewer people who caught Covid were dying, and asked how they could justify the continued crippling of the economy. But it was based on a misreading of a Financial Times article. It took Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s chief adviser, and several messages to explain to the Prime Minister that he had misunderstood the numbers. They revealed to him that a figure of 0.04 in the article was not, in fact, a percentage, but a probability figure. Here is the key section of the conversation. Vallance: It looks like the FT figure is 0.04 (i.e. 4% not 0.04%) and that’s the case fatality rate and not the infection case fatality rate ( which would be 0.4 to 1% overall). Cummings: Yes. Bad explanation of the foot Johnson: Huh? What is 0.04 if not a percentage? (Five points; show work) Cummings: 0.04 as probability means 4%. 0 = 0%. 1 = 100%. 0.04 = 4%. If this wasn’t a real conversation between a prime minister and his scientific and political advisers about a deadly pandemic, it would be funny. Unfortunately, it is real and deeply depressing. Is the teaching of maths at Eton so poor? Johnson: What is the Covid death rate? @Telegraph pic.twitter.com/XZGi8Cza1D —Robert Peston (@Peston) March 1, 2023 ITV political editor Robert Peston tweeted: If this wasn’t a real conversation between a Prime Minister and his scientific and political advisers about a deadly pandemic it would be funny. Unfortunately, it is real and deeply depressing. Is the teaching of maths at Eton so poor? Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy added that the message could be why Rishi Sunak thinks everyone should study maths until they are 18. Perhaps this suggests that politicians should be sent to math lessons before they are allowed to make decisions. This of @telegraph The WhatsApp leak could be why Rishi Sunak thinks everyone should study math until they’re 18. Perhaps this suggests that politicians should be sent to math lessons before they are allowed to make decisions. pic.twitter.com/0WesbceO5I — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) March 1, 2023 Meanwhile, Hancock was considering legal action while vigorously denying claims he rejected advice to have all residents entering English care homes tested for coronavirus when he was health secretary . Allies have alleged that messages leaked by journalist Isabel Oakeshott after she received them from Hancock while working on her memoir Pandemic Diaries have been twisted to fit an anti-lockdown agenda. Other suggestions in the Telegraphs files are that in September 2020, during a major backlog in testing, a Hancock adviser helped get a test sent to Tory Jacob Rees-Moggs’ home.

