Boris Johnson skeptical of Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal WFTV





LONDON — (AP) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson poured cold water on current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday. new Brexit deal with the European Union, saying he “would find it difficult” to vote for it in Parliament. Johnson said he hoped Sunaks’ deal would work, but argued it was not about the UK regaining control of a key Brexit slogan. The government braced for a response from Johnson, a staunch Brexit supporter who was ousted from office by ethics scandals in July 2022. Johnson is widely believed to be hoping for a political comeback and blaming fellow conservatives, including Sunak, for unseating him. Johnson left office with an unresolved dispute between the UK and the bloc over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that shares a border with an EU member country. Under Sunak, the two sides reached an agreement, which was announced on Monday. THE Windsor Framework Agreement ease customs checks and other barriers for goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK that were imposed after Brexit to maintain an open border between the north and its EU neighbor the Republic from Ireland. The open border is a key pillar of the peace process in Northern Ireland. But British Unionist politicians in Northern Ireland have again give him their blessing. They fear that accepting any aspect of EU trade rules could jeopardize Northern Ireland’s place in the UK. Sunak also said UK lawmakers could vote on the deal, but he didn’t say when. It’s not about taking back control of the UK, Johnson said during a speech in London, referring to the fact that some EU rules will still apply in Northern Ireland. It is the graciously adamant EU to allow us to do what we want to do in our own country, not by our laws, but by theirs. I’m going to find it very difficult to vote for something like this myself, because I thought we should have done something very different,” Johnson said. UK Government Secretary for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris claimed the deal meant the UK decisively regained control in a host of areas from Brussels. It guarantees unfettered access to products made in Northern Ireland to the whole of the UK market, he said, and also gives elected officials in Northern Ireland the opportunity to reject the application of any harmful new EU rules in the few areas where they remain. We never said it was the perfect solution,” he added, but insisted it was better than the options offered during Johnson’s tenure. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

