Turkey’s Erdogan must take concrete action against Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood

PBefore the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey in early February, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was trying to pull off several foreign policy magic tricks ahead of the May 14 elections in the country. This involved restoring ties with Israel and a number of Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Until recently, Ankara had difficult relations with the leaders of the Arab world. The need to mend the fences has become imperative, due to Erdogan’s increasingly desperate need to stabilize the national currency (the lira) by securing funding from abroad.

To that end, Erdogan quickly changed his tune.

The United Arab Emirates, accused of supporting Turkey’s failed coup in 2016, quickly became the center of his newfound affections. This resulted in investments of $10 billion. Positive overtures were also made to Saudi Arabia, which Erdogan had previously sought to weaken by drawing attention to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi on Turkish soil. Erdogan handed over all the elements of the case and the evidence relating to the investigation to the Saudi authorities, thus ending his moral crusade. Erdogan also paid a personal visit to President Sisi of Egypt, whom he personally called a dictator. This followed the takeover of Sisis by the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement Erdogan has long championed. With Israel, Erdogan backpedaled to restore diplomatic relations. This was likely to attract the pro-Israel lobby in Washington, which Turkey hopes will help Ankara acquire new F-16 fighter jets.

Yet despite Erdogan’s positive overtures, none of the powers in question likely see this as anything other than short-term expediency.

ERDOGAN FACES GROWING INFRINGEMENT OVER EARTHQUAKE MISHANDLING

On the one hand, Ankara has done next to nothing to address the issues that concern the Arab powers: namely, Erdogan’s patronage of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB). Token gestures such as the closure of an MB-affiliated TV channel in Turkey were overshadowed by Erdogans’ hosting of the group in Ankara. The same is true of Hamas. Ankara refuses to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization and continues to allow the organization to exist in Turkey. Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader residing in Turkey, and his son both received Turkish passports. It is likely that Erdogan wants to keep the MBs and Hamas in his back pocket, primarily as a means of exerting influence over Israel and Arab powers as they continue to develop bilateral relations.

In post-earthquake Turkey, however, Erdogan may not be able to pause on these two issues. Many countries, including Israel, have sent rescue teams and aid to Turkey. Continuing to withhold decisive action against MB and Hamas inside Turkey will be a hard pill for Israel to swallow. Moreover, Turkey will need more foreign capital if it is to successfully overcome the economic challenge born from the earthquakes, which some estimates could cost the country nearly $45 billion. If he wants to open regional doors for direct investment in Turkey, Erdogan will have to back up the positive sentiment with actions.

Erdogan still has some time to address these issues, due to the possibility of a leadership change in Turkey after the May 14 elections. Yet the president faces his toughest political challenge. The earthquakes have angered citizens across Turkey. There is an emerging perception that Erdogan’s time may be over, as he lacks credible answers as to how he will heal the country’s physical, economic and political wounds. The visual of crumbled buildings and devastated cities can be a metaphorical representation of his own reign.

If so, the new Turkish government will have a unique opportunity to substantially renew ties to the satisfaction of regional powers. Rather than making demands of Ankara, Israel and the Arab world should wait until the elections are over to see who is in charge.

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, where he contributes to the FDD Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power. Follow Sinan on Twitter @SinanCiddi.