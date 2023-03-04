Karnataka: ‘Beat BJP leaders with slippers if they seek to vote on behalf of PM Modis’, says Hindu Sena leader





Rashtriya Hindu Sena leader Pramod Muthalik on Friday lambasted BJP leaders in Karnataka for demanding votes on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time ask for votes without using Modis’ name. Let there be no pictures of Modi in brochures and banners. Tell voters that you have done development, that you have saved cows, that you have worked for Hindutva. Try to seek votes with the pride of beating your chest for having worked so hard, Muthalik told Karwar ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. He asked BJP leaders to solicit votes without mentioning Prime Minister Modi’s name or photograph. He also advised the public not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata party, saying that the saffron party only knows how to use “Modi’s name” to win votes. They won’t do that (seek to vote without using PM Modis name), they will come back to your door. Asking you all to vote for Modi, please vote for Modi. Beat them with slippers if they take Modi’s name. These are nalayaks (useless). These useless people take the name of Modi but they will not understand the problems of their workers, Muthalik said. Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday told party leaders to focus on the Old Mysuru area, which is the Congress stronghold , JDS. Shah called on party leaders in the Old Mysuru region of the state to ensure that the BJP becomes the number one party there. The Karnataka Assembly election is expected to be held before May 2023 to elect the 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Also Read: Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: BJP to Focus on Old Mysuru, Cabinet Expansion Also Read: SC agrees to hear plea from disqualified Karnataka MPs seeking to challenge Assembly by-votes Also read: Lost in the Amazon Jungle for 31 Days, a Man Drinks Worms, Drinks His Own Urine to Survive: The Man vs. Wild Story of Jhonatan Acosta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/politics/story/karnataka-beat-bjp-leaders-with-slippers-if-they-seek-vote-in-pm-modis-name-says-hindu-sena-chief-372211-2023-03-03 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos