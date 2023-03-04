Politics
Editor behind Xi’s biography freed from jail in China
A Hong Kong-based publisher who was arrested while about to publish an unauthorized biography of Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been released after serving a 10-year sentence in a prison in southern China.
Respected San Francisco-based rights watchdog group Dui Hua reported on Thursday that 83-year-old Yao Wentian was released on Feb. 26 and returned to his family in Hong Kong the following day.
Yao was arrested in October 2013 and has served his entire sentence except for an eight-month sentence reduction in Dongguan prison near the border with the semi-autonomous Chinese city. He had been repeatedly denied appeals for medical release filed by Dui Hua, but was transferred to the prison’s medical facility and allowed to receive monthly visits from his wife, the group said in a statement. A press release.
Yao was sentenced to 10 years and fined for smuggling common property after smuggling building materials into China to help a friend who was renovating his apartment, Dui Hua said. He was accused of failing to declare the value of the goods to customs, which is not normally a crime punishable by such severe punishment.
Yaos’ publication of sensitive books was almost certainly the reason for his imprisonment, Dui Hua said. Reports at the time said police and customs officials appeared to have waited for Yao as he crossed the Chinese border with several cans of paint for a longtime friend.
An officer who answered the phone at Dongguan Prison said she was unable to provide information on past or current prisoners and declined to confirm whether Yao served time there.
Yao could not be contacted immediately and his former lawyer, Mo Shaoping, said he had had no contact with Yao and his family since his trial.
Yaos’ son, Yao Yongzhan, had been arrested as a student leader in Shanghai during the 1989 pro-democracy movement centered in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. He was released thanks to the intervention of Dui Huas and is now an American citizen.
Yao founded Morning Bell Press in 2006 and has made a name for himself publishing the works of Chinese dissidents, liberal intellectuals, exiled scholars and politically ousted officials.
The book that apparently prompted his arrest was Godfather of China: Xi Jinping, by veteran dissident writer Yu Jie, who fled to the United States in 2010 after allegedly being tortured and harassed for criticizing the regime. Another book published by Morning Bell, Hu Jintao: Harmony King, about Xi’s predecessor as president and leader of the Communist Party, had also drawn criticism from authorities.
Yaos’ arrest was followed by the roundup of several other Hong Kong independent publishers, sparking deep fears over China’s trampling on the city’s civil liberties that erupted in months of anti-government protests in 2019.
After crushing protests and postponing elections for the city’s Legislative Council, China began a roundup of opposition figures, charging many of them under a sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong. by the Chinese legislature of approval, the National People’s Congress.
In the years since Yaos’ arrest, Xi has eliminated all political opposition both within the party and in dissident circles in mainland China and Hong Kong, eliminated term limits to make him a leader at life and packed the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee parties with loyal allies from early in his career.
He is expected to be nominated for a third five-year term as president when the legislatures’ annual meeting opens on Sunday.
The arrests of Hong Kong publishers, many of whom were associated with the once famous Causeway Bay Books, effectively ended the publication of sometimes gossipy accounts of Chinese politicians which had been hugely popular, especially among visitors from mainland China, where these books are banned.
Hong Kong’s publishing industry is now almost entirely under party control and the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, has been shut down after being raided by police and its founder, Jimmy Lai, 75, imprisoned. Lai now faces collusion charges that could result in a life sentence.
Among the Hong Kong editors still detained is Gui Minhai, a naturalized Swedish citizen who was abducted from his holiday home in Thailand in 2015, apparently by Chinese agents, only to appear months later on Chinese television confessing to his role in a fatal traffic accident.
He was arrested again on his way to Beijing by train with two Swedish diplomats and was sentenced in 2020 to 10 years in prison for illegally providing intelligence abroad.
