Ready to talk with the Chief of Army for the betterment of Pakistan: Imran Khan





Imran Khan has asked the army chief to find any corruption cases against him.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said he is ready to hold talks with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir for the good of the country , ARY News reported on Friday.

In a conversation with reporters at his residence in Zaman Park, Imran Khan said he would not surrender to anyone or fight with the establishment, but there was nothing he could do if someone was not ready to talk.

He challenged his political rivals to prove a single corruption charge against him and his wife. He asked the army chief to find any case of corruption against him. He alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa stabbed him in the back and that he should be court-martialed, ARY News reported.

He further said that Mohammed bin Salman is still in contact with him. The former prime minister said he recorded a video message regarding threats to his life that are present in a foreign country.

Earlier on Tuesday, non-releasable arrest warrants were issued for Imran Khan for persistent absences, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, just hours before the warrants were issued, Khan secured bail in two other cases, relating to prohibited financing and terrorism, as he appeared in court at the Islamabad court complex accompanied by a large number of party workers.

The head of the PTI had to appear in Islamabad courts in four different cases.

Khan was due to be charged today in the Toshakhana case, but his lawyer has asked the court for him to be excused from the hearing as he is due to appear in several other courts. His indictment has been postponed twice before, Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing to March 7.

Imran Khan shortly after the setback reached the High Court in Islamabad, which granted him bail before his arrest until March 9 in the attempted murder case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recently summoned the PTI chief on March 9 in connection with the Toshakhana case, Geo News reported.

The president of the PTI has been asked to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog on March 9 at 2:30 p.m.

The development comes shortly after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigned for personal reasons.

In its notice to Khan, the anti-corruption body wrote: “The competent authority has become aware of an offense allegedly committed by the defendants under the provisions of the NAO, 1999,” Geo News reported.

