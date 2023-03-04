Politics
Boris Johnson in battle for political future amid new evidence he misled MPs | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson faces a battle for his future in parliament after an all-party committee found there was significant evidence he had misled MPs over the lockdown parties, and that he and his aides almost certainly knew at the time they were breaking the rules.
The damning report includes a witness saying the then Prime Minister told a crowded No 10 rally in November 2020, when strict Covid restrictions were in place, that it was likely to be the most distant gathering company in the UK right now.
Other new evidence includes a message from a No 10 official in April 2021, six months before the first reports from the parties emerged, saying that a colleague was concerned about leaked PMs having stung and to be fair, I don’t think it’s unjustified.
The details came in a report by the House of Commons Privileges Committee, a group of seven MPs, including four Tories, which has been tasked with finding out whether Johnson misled Parliament by denying any wrongdoing, and then whether that was deliberate.
While the 24-page document is only an interim report, intended to brief Johnson on investigative leads before he testifies later this month, its damning findings and the wealth of newly released information make the grim reading for the former Prime Minister and his allies.
There is evidence that the House of Commons may have been misled in the following ways, which the committee will explore, the report says, giving four examples, all supported by lengthy footnotes.
A formal finding that Johnson deliberately misled Parliament could see him suspended. Under parliamentary rules, an exclusion of 14 days or more would mean Johnson’s voters could seek a recall petition to remove him from their MPs, a viable event given the narrow majority in his west seat. London to Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
Johnson, who was ousted as prime minister last summer after Tory MPs tired of repeated controversy responded to the report with an immediate and orchestrated hitback, seeking to discredit the findings and the committee.
Aided by statements from supportive MPs, Johnson said it was surreal to discover the committee was proposing to rely on evidence collected and orchestrated by Sue Gray, who has just been appointed chief of staff to the Labor leader .
Gray, the senior Cabinet Office official who led an internal investigation into the events, which reported last May, resigned on Thursday to become chief of staff to Keir Starmers, prompting accusations from Johnson and his supporters that his report which Johnson accepted in full at the time. could no longer be trusted.
A spokesperson for the privileges committee rejected Johnson’s arguments, saying the findings were not based on Sue Gray’s report, but on testimony and evidence provided by the government.
In a subsequent television interview, Johnson insisted that the committee had discovered absolutely nothing to show that one of my advisers or an official had warned me in advance that the events might be against the rules; nothing to say that afterwards they thought it was against the rules; nothing to show that I myself believed or cared that something was against the rules.
He added: That to me is quite an amazing spread considering the huge amount of stuff they have.
By contrast, MPs say there seemed to be a contemporary realization that repeated social gatherings were unlikely to comply with the rules, and that the supposed assurances Johnson cited on compliance with the rules were simply his media team trying to explain events to reporters.
The account of the November 2020 event, when restrictions banned indoor gatherings of two or more people and mandated 2-metre distancing, indicates that Johnson gave a speech to an audience standing four or five deep.
The report also says Johnson likely witnessed the regular Friday night lockdown drink events in the No 10 press office, and a committee visit proved there was a line of sight to his route. to his apartment.
In November 2021, as the first reports from the parties emerged, No 10 officials spoke with Johnsons then director of communications Jack Doyle about how to respond. When asked if a generic line might be best, Doyle replied: Covid rules were followed at all times or something.
Internal messages from No 10 staff shared with the committee show them trying to come up with our best possible defense when evidence of the rallies emerged a year later.
In response to a suggestion they described an event as reasonably necessary for business purposes, Johnsons, then director of communications, said: I’m struggling to figure out how this one is in the rules in my head.
There are also apparent signs that Johnson and his then government tried to obstruct the work of the committees by withholding or redacting evidence.
MPs wrote to Johnson on July 14 last year requesting the necessary documents, but the response in August was for documents so heavily redacted they were devoid of any probative value, the report said.
Some documents had been redacted even though they were already in the public domain, he added. Unredacted material was provided in November, when Rishi Sunak was in issue #10.
Another section clarifies that when Johnson was personally asked to submit evidence, he said he had no relevant material. Six months later, in response to another request, his attorneys provided the committee with 46 WhatsApp messages between Johnson and five other people.
The report, which was released without notice, followed days of focusing on another aspect of Johnson’s record in office, with the posting of a vast trove of WhatsApp messages about the Covid response to the Telegraph newspaper.
A final conclusion is expected to take months, with Johnson due to testify the week of March 20.
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of Labor, said the report was absolutely damning about Boris Johnson’s conduct, not just in crime, but also in the cover-up.
Daisy Cooper, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, called on Sunak to immediately and publicly pledge to support the committee if he comes out against Johnson.
Johnson’s allies have released statements supporting him through his spokesperson, including Nadine Dorries, Mark Jenkinson, Peter Bone and Simon Clarke.
Clarke, a former cabinet minister, said Gray’s appointment to Labor meant there should be an urgent inquiry before the privileges committee inquiry proceeds.
Stopping the process would be difficult, however, as it would require a vote in the House of Commons. It would be politically very risky for Sunak to try to induce Tory MPs to support such a plan.
