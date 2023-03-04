Turkish opposition split over candidate to fight Erdoan – POLITICO





Tensions within Turkey’s opposition coalition boiled over on Friday, just as the six parties tried to agree on a candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the most contested election of his 20-year rule. Unless the sides manage to overcome their grievances in the coming days, the rift in their camp is likely to work in favor of Erdoan, seen as unusually vulnerable double digit inflationand criticism of its response to last month’s devastating earthquakes that killed tens of thousands of people. A key member of the coalition, the leader of Turkey’s right-wing Good Party (IYI), Meral Akener, announced that she would leave the alliance, saying he “ha[d] lost the ability to represent the will of the nation. Cracks in the far-reaching alliance, which mixes parties from left to right, began to appear on Thursday, when the six parties met to discuss their choice of a common candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, and n failed to agree on a name. Akener on Friday expressed his preference for Ankara Mayor Mansur Yava or high-profile Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamolu instead of main opposition party leader Kemal Kldarolu, seen as the frontrunner for the place. Turkey’s next general election, scheduled for May 14, promises to be one of the most strategically important elections of the year in the world. The outcome will be closely watched as observers seek to determine whether Erdoan, who is walking a difficult political tightrope over Russia’s war on Ukraine, will push the country of 85 million into a more traditionalist and religiously conservative leadership, or whether a new leader will be able to restore damaged relations with the West. One of the main dilemmas for the opposition has been whether to support Kldarolu, a low-key 74-year-old former bureaucrat who led the center-left Republican People’s Party (CHP) for more than a decade. rather than fellow party member Istanbul. Mayor Imamolu. nicknamed the “Turkish Gandhi” for his light build and humble style, Kldarolu is widely credited for his party’s recent electoral successes. Again, analysts questioned Kldarolu’s ability to pose a genuine challenge to Erdoan, and his political victories failed to materialize in his approval ratings. According recent pollsonly around 40% of the Turkish population was satisfied with his run for the leadership of the opposition. Many believe that Imamolu, 52, who ended 25 years of AKP rule in Istanbul when he was elected in 2019, could have made a more dynamic candidate. But the mayor of Istanbul was sentenced to 31 months in prison last December for insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, hampering his chances of running. Imamolu called the decision a “joke”, but said he always had faith in the country’s judicial system. He appealed the verdict and remains in office for the time being. But the court’s final decision could come before the election and, if found guilty, he could not stand, leaving the opposition without a lead. Friday’s split sent shockwaves through the coalition and led the five remaining parties to hold emergency meetings on Friday afternoon. Asked about Akener’s statement, Kldarolu said “not to worry”, adding that “everything [would] fall on the spot.” Leyla Aksu contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/turkey-opposition-recep-tayyip-erdogan-meral-aksener-coalition-splits-over-presidential-candidate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos