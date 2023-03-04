Narendra Modi has called for civility at the G20, but divisions between Russia and the West have made it a tense affair

On an unusually hot March day in New Delhi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov finished a cigarette in the scorching sun outside the G20 meeting rooms.

The media watching in the background did not know it at the time, but Mr Lavrov was about to have his first face-off with his US counterpart Antony Blinken since his government invaded Ukraine .

Looking ahead to the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Delhi, such an interaction seemed unlikely.

“If Russia…were genuinely prepared to engage in the meaningful diplomacy necessary to end aggression, of course we would be the first to work to engage, but there is no evidence of that,” Mr. Blinken said before landing in New York. Delhi.

The meeting was face-to-face, but it came with many caveats.

It was less than 10 minutes, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, at Mr Blinken’s request, and “on the go”.

But the historic meeting between the ministers failed to bring about a consensus between the West, Russia and China.

Instead, the narrative on both sides was blame.

Depending on who you talk to, the West and Russia are accusing each other of throwing the world into chaos after the war in Ukraine.

Mr. Blinken told Mr. Lavrov that the United States would support Ukraine “as long as it takes.”

“This is a war that President Putin can end tomorrow if he chooses to. We have worked hard to prevent it.”

Mr Lavrov hit back, accusing the West of “blackmail”.

“A number of Western delegations have turned work on the G20 agenda into a farce, wanting to blame the Russian Federation for their economic failures.”

The atmosphere may have reached Mr. Lavrov, who lashed out at an usher trying to usher him into the main hall.

“I know the way, don’t show me,” he said.

In a forum meant to build global cooperation, critics say results like this show the G20 is only reinforcing existing global divisions.

Modi pleads for a little civility

At the start of the G20 meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi teleported from a large screen to address the Foreign Ministers’ Room.

Mr Modi rarely speaks English, but he wanted to send a strong message of unity.

Mr Modi encouraged G20 leaders to adopt “India’s civilizational ethos”. ( Press information office via AP )

“We all need to recognize that multilateralism is in crisis today,” he said.

“The experience of the financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars of recent years clearly shows that global governance has failed in both its mandates.

“I pray that you will take inspiration from the civilizational ethos of India to focus not on what divides us, but on what unites us.”

India is building strong relations with Australia and the United States, both of which have continued to condemn Russia’s role in the war in Ukraine.

But India has refrained from directly criticizing Russia, the South Asian nation’s biggest arms supplier.

Last year, India also increased its oil imports from Russia.

As the host country, India had high hopes that it could use its unique position in the middle of the two sides to bring them closer through its “thoughtful and balanced stance”, according to sources close to the Indian government.

Australia, while continuing to condemn Russia, has also attempted to play a mediating role by using its improved relationship with China to encourage greater “leadership” on the issue.

Senator Wong is in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting ( Twitter: @SenatorWong )

“The world looks to China for its responsible leadership on Ukraine, especially given its close relationship with Russia,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said after a bilateral meeting with her counterpart. Chinese Qin Gang.

Is the G20 effective if it is plagued by discord?

The G20 meeting is a rare opportunity for the leaders of the world’s most powerful nations to come together.

But this was the second G20 meeting at which participants have forgone the traditional “family photo” after Western leaders refused to stand alongside Mr Lavrov.

Each meeting aims to develop a joint statement addressing action on major global issues.

At the end of the day, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishanker delivered the final verdict.

Although they agreed on “95%” of the issues discussed that day, including climate change and terrorism, there was one that divided the room.

“There were problems, and the problems, quite frankly, [were] regarding the conflict in Ukraine, on which there were differences,” he said.

“On the main issues, we were able to get a final document…there were differences on the Ukrainian issue, which we couldn’t reconcile between the different parties who had different positions.”

While G20 foreign ministers agreed on many issues, there was a split on a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ( Reuters: Olivier Douliery )

Despite all India’s efforts to bring nations closer together, it could not overcome the existing frictions in the world.

Thus, it left G20 members with a relevant message: the longer these political divisions persist, the more people in developing countries will suffer.

“For a lot of the global South, this is a big deal, that fuel costs, food costs, fertilizer costs… which means next year’s food, it’s all extremely urgent issues,” Dr. S. Jaishanker told the media late in the day.

“If you see some of the countries that were already in debt, that are already impacted by the pandemic, for them, the ripple effects of this conflict…it’s a very, very big concern for We.”

This meeting will set the tone for a G20 leaders’ summit in September.

Whether they will be able to garner some sort of unity over the next six months, as India has demanded, will test the effectiveness of this global forum.