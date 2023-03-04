Politics
At the end of the Jokowi era, the giant copper factory in RI is running at 100%
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – PT Freeport Indonesia has revealed that construction of its copper smelter will soon be completed by the end of 2024. In fact, this coincided with the end of Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) term of office.
PTFI Chairman and CEO Tony Wenas revealed that the smelter or copper refining and processing facilities, both located in the JIIPE Gresik (KEK) special economic zone in East Java, are expected to be able to produce at full capacity by the end of 2024.
“So from 2024 we will start production, but we will ramp up first, so we will gradually ramp up and hopefully 100% full capacity production will start at the end of 2024,” Tony told CNBC Indonesia in the ‘Mining Zone’ program, quoted Friday (03/03/2023).
Indeed, Tony revealed that the construction process for the smelter, which is expected to be able to process up to 1.7 tonnes of copper, has progressed by around 54.5% until the end of January 2023.
He said the physical construction of the copper smelter will be fully completed by the end of this year. So that once the physical construction is completed, his party will immediately pre commissioning And commissioning.
“At the end of January, progress was 54.5%, and by the end of this month in February, it is estimated that it will increase to 56%. And the plan is that by the end of this year physical construction will be 100% then pre-training will be done. commissioning And commissioning so that production can start in May 2024,” he added.
He also said that the smelter construction project encountered a number of hurdles during the pandemic, which impacted the delay in the project’s construction completion target.
Tony said the copper smelter should have been able to start production by the end of 2023. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he continued, this smelter would not be able to operate until May 2024.
“The main hurdle we faced or encountered was the Covid situation which delayed this project for a year. Previously, the plan was to start production at the end of 2023, so that was the main challenge,” said he declared.
He said the next challenge he faced was to properly and properly manage the project with a tight schedule.
Moreover, according to him, the availability of jobs and raw material suppliers is also a challenge in the construction of PTFI’s second copper smelter.
“The next challenge is a tight schedule. This is a project that costs 45 trillion rupees or about 3 billion US dollars, which is the largest copper smelter in the world, a single line. It is in Indeed a challenge of how to manage, how to manage this project is the main challenge. The availability of field work as well, so the supply chain as well as these suppliers have to coordinate well,” he added.
As known, this copper smelter can produce 600,000 tons of copper cathodes per year. In addition, this smelter will also produce 50 tons of gold and 150 to 200 tons of silver per year.
Up to 2022, Freeport has spent US$1.6 billion or the equivalent of Rs 24 trillion (assuming an exchange rate of Rs 15,029 per US dollar) out of total costs to be incurred of Rs 3 billion. US dollars, or about 45 trillion rupees.
Apart from this, all the piles of the foundry have also been completed and the work on the concrete and steel installation of the foundry has also been done.
When the new copper smelter is fully operational, the workforce will be absorbed at least about 1,500 people. During the construction period, this foundry project will cumulatively absorb up to 40,000 workers.
