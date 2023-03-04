Towards a third presidential term for the untouchable Xi Jinping





Xi Jinping seems invincible despite all the difficulties encountered during his last term. The Chinese president is expected to be reappointed as head of the country for a third time during the annual session of the Chinese Parliament. Neither the deaths from the pandemic, nor the angry demonstrations in November against health restrictions, nor the economic cost of the latter seem to stand in the way. At the Communist Party congress in October, the 69-year-old, in power since 2012, had already been extended for five years as head of the political organization and the army, becoming the most powerful leader in decades. decades. And if the recent turmoil in China has cracked his image as an infallible leader, this will not affect the careful staging of the parliamentary session, an annual political high mass. As every year, the nearly 3,000 deputies of the National People’s Congress (ANP) will ratify as one man the decisions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in power – in particular the appointment of a new Prime Minister -, within the framework ceremony at the People’s Palace in Beijing. The session is expected to last about ten days and the new presidential term is expected to be voted on towards the end. A priori, Li Qiang, close to the president and leader of the party in Shanghai, will be appointed Prime Minister. The Untouchable Xi Jinping “Public opinion regarding [Xi Jinping] is probably not very good, the zero Covid has undermined the confidence of the population, ”observes Alfred Muluan Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. Despite this, the president maintains a “fairly strong” position at the top of the party, which makes him virtually untouchable, he adds. As the country appears to be slowly emerging from the pandemic, Xi Jinping, who has placed his most loyal supporters in high party posts, appears more powerful than ever. This week, a long portrait published by the People’s Daily described him as a tireless leader, praising his sense of sacrifice and assuring that “ordinary people see him as a dear relative”. And finally, the November protests, far from shaking him, “gave him exactly the exit door he was looking for,” said Christopher Johnson, CEO of the consulting firm China Strategies Group. “If the abandonment of zero Covid-19 went well, he could say that he listened to the people. If it went wrong, he could blame the protesters and the ‘hostile foreign forces’ which his security chief has publicly suggested were supporting them,” he wrote in the magazine. Foreign Affairs. On Sunday, outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang will present his report, which will indicate the growth target for 2023 – expected at 5.3%, one of the weakest in decades, by a consensus of economists polled by the ‘France Media Agency. He will also unveil the defense budget, which has continued to increase year after year: in a context of strong tensions between China and the United States, in particular on the question of Taiwan, it should again progress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.20minutes.fr/monde/chine/4026246-20230303-chine-vers-troisieme-mandat-presidentiel-intouchable-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos