Author: Bingqin Li, UNSW

Early education in China needs to improve its quality and move away from quantitative growth. While the government is increasing investments, the growth in the provision of preschool education is far from meeting the needs of families.

In China, preschool education is divided into preschool for 0-3 year olds and kindergarten for 4-6 year olds. At the end of 2021, the total kindergarten enrollment rate reached 88.1% of the eligible population. Among the entries, 87.8% were able to enroll in government-subsidized kindergartens. In contrast, pre-school education, including crèches, is largely private. People rely on domestic family care and private crèches.

Since the 1980s, people have not had sufficient access to public nurseries and kindergartens. Caring for children aged 0 to 3 is a family responsibility, with the burden of care falling on grandparents and domestic helpers. Some private educators began to advocate for early childhood education, especially since 1998, targeting anxious middle-class parents who worried about their children. lose at the starting line. The number of state-funded kindergartens declined steadily throughout the 1990s and 2000s. In Beijing, the number of public kindergartens more than half between 1996 and 2009. A few private kindergartens were set up, but their number was not sufficient to meet market demand.

The renewed interest of governments in supporting preschool education in the early 2000s was rooted in labor market concerns. One of the main problems was the middle income trapcaused by an unskilled and poorly educated person Workforce. In 2011, the national government started providing preschool facilities in rural areas under the previous national program for the eradication of absolute poverty. Government funding was insufficient and charity fund played an important role in keeping the operation going.

Women’s participation in the labor market and the desire to have children has been limited by insufficient affordable childcare. Women’s participation in the labor market has fallen from as high a level as 73 percent in 1990 to below 60 percent in 2020. In 2016, almost a third of full-time mothers quit their job due to limited access to childcare, and three-quarters of full-time mothers would seek employment if they could get affordable childcare.

A consideration for government support is China’s low fertility rate. In 2016, the government announced the abolition of the one-child policy, but the baby boom it was hoping for did not happen. In the same year, 60.7% of parents were not considering having a second child because they feared not having access to child care.

Pre-school education has changed rapidly since 2011 and it can now be either full time or part time. Early childhood education and kindergarten can be full-time. Part-time education mainly includes parent-child activities and pre-school learning for children aged 4 to 6. The activities can take place at the children’s homes and during parent-child outings organized for children from 0 to 6 years old. For children aged 03, activities can also take place in preschool education centres.

Broadly speaking, preschool education includes training in cognitive skills, language and hobbies. About half of the classes teach English, music, and art. The education of children from 0 to 3 years old focuses on physical functions and sensory training. The education of children aged 4 to 6 focuses more on overall competence and vocational training, including English and art.

Controlling the quality of education without putting too much pressure on children and their parents is a serious concern. The government is wary educator trend turn preschool education in de facto school education and has kindergartens banned to prepare children for entry into primary school. These kindergartens have been criticized for stifle children’s creativity and interest in studies.

But the ban is not coordinated with control measures, with many preschools requiring children to take exams. They do this to monitor the effectiveness of their teaching, providing important evidence of the success of their brands. Preschool teachers put pressure on parents and children to prove their own success in teaching. There is no clear way out of this vicious circle.

The division of the market between public and private providers is another problem facing the government. As the state becomes increasingly interested in providing public and subsidized kindergartens, private providers are being squeezed out of the market. The market share of subsidized kindergartens increased by more than 25 percent from 2011 to 2021. The private sector has gradually focused on parenting skills and peripheral products and courses.

The ten years from 2011 to 2021 have been called a great leap forward in early childhood education. This portends a problematic future when the state emphasizes rapid construction of one-size-fits-all facilities and services. Quality improvement lags far behind quantitative expansion.

Bingqin Li is Professor and Director of the Chinese Social Policy Track at the Center for Social Policy Research at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney and Research Affiliate at the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Sidney.