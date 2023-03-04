Britain’s Boris Johnson and the “partygate” scandal

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) – Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questioning from lawmakers from the week of March 20 over whether he intentionally misled parliament about parties illegals in his office during the coronavirus shutdowns when he was chief.

Below is a timeline of events surrounding what has been dubbed “partygate” by the media:

2021

November 30 – The Mirror newspaper reports that Christmas parties were held at government offices, including Johnson’s 10 Downing Street, in December 2020 when such gatherings were banned.

Dec 1 – Asked by the leader of the opposition Labor Party about a party’s December 2020 reports, Johnson told parliament: “All guidance has been followed completely in No 10.”

December 7 – ITV News publishes a leaked video showing Johnson’s staff laughing and joking during a mock press conference on how to explain a rally in Downing Street. The main featured aide, Johnson’s press secretary at the time, resigned.

Dec 8 – Johnson tells Parliament: ‘Since these allegations emerged I have been repeatedly assured that there is no party and that no COVID rules have been broken… if those rules were breached, there would be disciplinary action for everyone involved.”

December 9 – The government launches an investigation into the alleged gatherings.

December 19 – The Guardian newspaper publishes a photograph of Johnson and more than a dozen other people drinking wine in the Downing Street garden which it says was taken during the lockdown in May 2020.

Dec.20 – “It was people at work, talking about work,” Johnson said when asked about the Guardian photo.

2022

Jan 10 – ITV publishes an email sent by Johnson’s top aide Martin Reynolds to more than 100 Downing Street workers in May 2020 inviting them to “socially distanced drinks in Garden No 10 tonight… and bring your own alcohol!”

Jan 12 – Johnson tells parliament he attended a rally on May 20, 2020 in the Downing Street garden and apologizes. He says he believed “implicitly that it was a professional event”.

January 14 – Johnson’s office apologizes to Queen Elizabeth after it emerged staff partied late at night in Downing Street on the eve of her husband Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 , when indoor mixing was prohibited.

Jan 17 – Dominic Cummings, a former senior adviser to Johnson, says he is ready to “swear under oath” that the Prime Minister knew of a party in May 2020.

Jan 24 – ITV News says up to 30 people attended an event on June 19, 2020 for Johnson’s birthday at No 10 Downing Street, where he was presented with a cake.

January 31 – Senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is leading the government inquiry, releases interim findings that point to “serious failures of leadership” and condemn the behavior. She says that some events should not have happened.

April 12 – Police first fine 50 people for gatherings, including Johnson, his wife Carrie and then Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. Johnson rejects calls for resignation.

April 19 – Johnson apologizes to Parliament and says he did not deliberately mislead them.

April 21 – Lawmakers, including from Johnson’s own party, back an opposition motion that says his statements “appear to amount to misleading the House” and should be investigated by his privileges committee .

May 19 – Police end their investigation, imposing a total of 126 fines relating to eight dates when events took place in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.

May 25 – Gray releases his full findings, which do not specifically blame Johnson.

June 6 – Johnson survives a vote of confidence from lawmakers in his Conservative Party but faces a major rebellion, with just 59% backing him.

July 7 – Johnson steps down as Prime Minister, after another scandal – involving the appointment of a minister accused of sexual misconduct – triggers the resignation of two ministers and more than 50 other ministers and aides.

July 15 – The Privileges Committee requests logs, emails, photos and cellphone messages from Johnson’s office as part of its investigation.

2023

Jan 11 – ITV reports in a partygate podcast that Johnson joked to staff “it’s the most socially distant party in the UK right now”, during a boozy No 10 start.

It also cites a source saying government personnel “shredded” key documents and destroyed evidence ahead of Gray’s investigation.

Feb 3 – Johnson says in an interview “anyone who thinks I was knowingly going to parties that broke lockdown rules at No 10 and then knowingly covering up illicit parties that other people were going to… they’re out of their minds .”

March 3 – The Privileges Committee announces that public hearings will begin the week of March 20

