Xi Jinping to Tighten Communist Parties’ Grip on China’s Government Overhaul in Key Meeting | China

Xi Jinping is preparing a sweeping overhaul of China’s government and party institutions at this year’s National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s parliament, which begins its annual session on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Communist Party of China (CCP) followed far-reaching changes that are expected to include a reorganization of bodies responsible for managing the financial and technology sectors, as well as state security. The changes will all have one objective in mind: to strengthen party control.

Xi is China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At the CCP congress in October, he was named party secretary and head of the military commission for a third term, after abolishing the two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to rule for life. This will be reaffirmed at this year’s NPC when Xi gets his third term as president.

For positions not held by Xi, the two-term limit still applies. Li Keqiang, the premier, is expected to be replaced by Li Qiang, who was elevated to the second position of the CPC Standing Committee in October. Li Qiang, a close ally of Xi and his former chief of staff, was the party secretary for Shanghai during the grueling lockdown imposed on the city for two months in 2022.

The sudden promotion of a cadre who had not previously held a senior government post shows how Xi values ​​loyalty above convention and experience.

He Lifeng, another Xi ally, is expected to be appointed vice premier in charge of economic policy, and considered for the post of party leader of the People’s Bank of China. One of the announced changes is the creation of a new party committee that would oversee the central bank and other financial institutions. Such a change, with He at the helm of the government and central bank, would centralize decision-making under Xi.

Under Xi, the party and the government have been brought closer together. Government has become less separate and less effective, said Richard McGregor, senior fellow at the Lowy Institute think tank and author of a book on the CCP.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is free to rule for life. Photography: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

Another rumor has it that the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security may be removed from the portfolio of the State Councils and placed under the supervision of a newly created, party-controlled Home Affairs Committee. By removing so many of these essential functions from state surveillance, it would arguably weaken the state while significantly strengthening the power of the Central Committee of Parties and, of course, of Xi Jinping himself, said Patricia Thornton, professor of Chinese politics. at Oxford University.

Last week, the CCP and the State Council issued a joint notice on legal education. The document calls on state institutions to persist in following Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and that schools should oppose and resist erroneous Western views such as constitutional government and the independence of the judiciary. .

Some analysts expect the notice to be formalized in some way to the NPC. The language of opinion echoes that of the Two Established and Two Safeguards, CCP slogans that establish Xi and his ideology as the core of the party. The Two Guarantees were added to the party charter in 2022.

The AFN must also consider amendments to the legislative process. One of the proposals is to authorize the adoption of laws in case of emergency. Changhao Wei, a researcher at the Paul Tsai China Center, said the provision should be cause for concern for those who value legislative openness and predictability, as the draft does not define urgency or link it to emergency mechanisms. existing emergency response, so that the legislator has complete discretion to decide whether there is an emergency.

Along with policy changes, the NPC will also announce the government’s GDP growth target for the coming year. Analysts expect it to be between 5% and 6%, which would be a significant improvement from the 3% achieved last year.

Other proposals submitted to the NPC by delegates who have little hope of moving forward without senior leadership support cover a range of issues, from regional tensions and animal welfare to cyberbullying and increased birth-rate.

NPC MK Li Yihu is proposing efforts to promote civil exchanges between China and Taiwan to push Beijing for what he calls reunification. Scriptwriter and NPC delegate Zhao Dongling wants all children born after 2024 to have free education until their final year of college, while other delegates want more equal rights among children. married and unmarried women.

NPC delegate and agronomist Zhao Wanping also suggested that authorities should give people a little more freedom when it comes to fireworks. Hugely popular in Chinese celebrations, many cities have since banned fireworks and firecrackers for noise and safety reasons, but Zhao suggested designated places to set them off could be a good compromise.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report