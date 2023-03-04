Holistic approach needed to develop tourism: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a holistic approach to tourism development in the country and stressed that this should involve out-of-the-box thinking to harness the full potential of all kinds of centers and which caters to all sections – from middle class to international travellers. He said at least 50 destinations should have the infrastructure and logistics that attract foreign tourists who bring valuable foreign currency to the country. Addressing the budget webinar on ‘developing tourism in mission mode’ on Friday, the Prime Minister argued that tourism is not a ‘fancy term’ that is confined only to the rich and wealthy. He listed the types of tourism that exist in the country including coastal tourism, beach tourism, mangrove tourism, Himalayan tourism, adventure tourism, wildlife tourism, ecotourism, heritage tourism, spiritual tourism, wedding destinations, conference tourism and sports tourism. Also, there are pilgrimage centers like Ramayan Circuit, Buddha Circuit, Krishna Circuit as well as Northeast Circuit, Gandhi Circuit and All Saints Pilgrimages. Even with meager resources, people used to undertake Char Dham Yatra, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, 51 Shaktipeeth Yatra and these journeys also strengthened the unity of India. Infrastructure development, ease of movement and availability of modern facilities also give a boost, the Prime Minister said, citing the example of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi which previously had around 80 lakh people a year, but after the renovation, tourist footfall crossed 7 crores. Last year. Likewise, Kedarnath now receives around 15 lakh devotees whereas before the reconstruction works at Kedarghati, the number was only 4 to 5 lakh. More tourists also creates more employment and self-employment opportunities. Modi claimed that the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, saw 27,000 tourists visit the spot in the first year. He pointed out that the tourism sector in India can multiply with growing civic amenities, good digital connectivity, good hotels and hospitals, no dirt marks and excellent infrastructure. The development of the skills of the inhabitants, the cleanliness, the modern infrastructures also have an impact on the tourist visits. About 10,000 people visit Lake Kankaria in Ahmedabad despite the applicable entrance fees, the prime minister said, adding, “Each tourist destination can also develop its own revenue model.” Foreign tourists should also be wooed, Modi stressed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/holistic-approach-needed-to-develop-tourism-pm-narendra-modi/articleshow/98398196.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos