Jokowi Upsets Civil Servants Showing Their Wealth, Here Are 6 More Expressions of President Joko Widodo’s Disappointment
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Almost daily, stories about government officials, such as the national police, ministries and other apparatuses, come to the public’s attention for taking actions that tarnish their institutions. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi even leafed through several times on various occasions.
Openly, Jokowi expressed his disappointment with government officials, including the bureaucratic system, as follows:
1. Wealth Presentation Desk
Referrer between newsPresident Jokowi said that the people deserved to be disappointed by the cases of abuse and exhibition of wealth committed by the children of officials of the General Directorate of Taxes, Ministry of Finance, Raphael Alun Trisambodo (RAT), including recently the former head of Yogyakarta customs, Eko Darmanto.
“If the conditions are like this, in my opinion, it is right for people to express their disappointment because the service is not considered good. Moreover, the officials behave arrogantly, flaunt their power and flaunt their wealth. , are hedonic,” Jokowi said during the opening of the Cabinet plenary session at the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Jokowi also followed the people’s disappointment over the abuse case of Mario Dandy, son of Rafael’s taxman, to David, son of GP Ansor official Jonathan Latumahina. Both on social media and directly, Jokowi truly understands the feelings of people who are deeply disappointed by this case. He also recalled again that the core of the government’s bureaucratic reform program so far is to serve the people well in an efficient and responsible manner. .
2. Decrease in the use of national products
Jokowi advised the government to make various breakthroughs in increasing the utilization of commodities and national expenditure. The President also asked that the increase in the goal of using domestic products be equated with efforts to improve the ecosystem. This effort is made so that domestic needs can be met equitably.
To summarize menpan.go.idPresident Jokowi gave four strategies that the government must implement to increase the use of national products. First of allincreasing domestic products that have National Component Level Certificates (TKDN) so that product quality increases. Secondaccelerating the digitization process to increase the determination of national products and micro, small and cooperative products, both through electronic catalogs and in online stores. Thirddeepen research to produce import substitute products. Fourthproviding incentives to investors and industries that produce and develop import substitution products.
According to a report by the Government Goods/Services Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP), the use of domestic products reached Rs 547 trillion. Even though this achievement is considered good, Jokowi reminded that spending on domestic products in 2023 needs to be further increased.
3. Import of fishmeal
President Joko Widodo or Jokowi named Indonesia as the top exporter fish fresh tuna, skipjack and tuna, but it is the leading importer of fishmeal. He doesn’t understand how difficult it is to make fishmeal in the domestic market.
“Just look at the names tuna, cakalang, cob. We are the leading exporter of tuna, skipjack and fresh tuna. The leading exporter, but also the leading importer of fishmeal,” Jokowi said at the 2023 annual meeting of the financial services industry, Monday, February 6, 2023.
According to Jokowi, Indonesia should be able to produce its own fishmeal. “It’s funny, it’s expelled, then we import it again as fishmeal. Can’t we downstream, industrialize our fish into fishmeal? How difficult? Is it really that difficult ?” he said.
4. Many agencies buy imported goods
President Joko Widodo or Jokowi expressed his disappointment to several government agencies because he bought a lot of imported goods. According to President Jokowi, the budget should have been used to purchase domestically produced goods.
In this way, it will create jobs which, if calculated, can create up to 2 million jobs. “We are so stupid not to do this. Instead, buy things important. Can we continue? No, you can’t”, said the president quoted on the YouTube channel of the presidential secretariat, Saturday March 26, 2022.
5. Import of asphalt
President Jokowi said the government will stop importing asphalt in the next 2 years. Indeed, Buton has a stock of 662 million tonnes of asphalt raw materials. Until now, 95% of the asphalt in Indonesia still comes from imports.
“It used to be processed in Buton, but I don’t know when I stopped because they said imported asphalt was cheaper. What happened was that 95% of our asphalt was imported asphalt, even though we had a deposit in Buton of 662 million tons. In two years, I will give time to stop imports of asphalt, everything must be supplied from the island of Buton”, has said Jokowi at the 2022 Daily Investor Summit at the JCC today.
6. Reduced efforts to eradicate corruption in the Supreme Court
President Jokowi is disappointed that efforts to root out corruption by the Supreme Court (MA) are waning. Jokowi also ordered Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md to lead legal reforms in Indonesia following the case of Supreme Court Justice Sudrajad Dimyati who became a suspect in a alleged corruption in the KPK.
“I will coordinate immediately to formulate a reform formula that is consistent with the constitution and legal system of our country. The president is very serious about this,” Mahfud said on September 26, 2022..
Mahfud also explained the reasons why Jokowi ordered his management team to take a strong stand against the judiciary. Jokowi’s desire for legal reform stems from his concern about the government’s efforts to crack down on corruption, which is often undermined by the judiciary. Not only that, there are still many bribers whose sentences are reduced or even acquitted by the Supreme Court.
7. How to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic
The video of Jokowi’s anger towards his ministerial ranks was uploaded on June 28 on the official Youtube of the presidential secretariat. The video was only uploaded 10 days after Jokowi’s speech at the Cabinet plenary session on June 18, 2020.
In the 10-minute video, Jokowi sharply chastised his ministerial ranks, who he said did not yet have a feeling towards the existence of this feeling of crisis in Indonesia due to Covid-19. Jokowi said his ministers had made no significant progress in tackling this pandemic. In fact, Jokowi threatened to dissolve the institution or to commit cabinet reshuffle if necessary.
